Syracuse adds two new defensive backs, offensive lineman from transfer portal

Syracuse football added threes players from the transfer portal on Monday. Former Kentucky offensive lineman David Wohlabaugh and two defensive backs from Santa Barbara City College — Jakobie Seabourn and Berry Buxton III — all announced on Twitter that they would commit to the Orange.

Following two seasons with the Wildcats, Wohlabaugh announced his transfer via Twitter. Wohlabaugh played in eight games with the Wildcats in 2022 including one start after redshirting in 2021. He is the third player to transfer to SU since December 2022, per 247Sports.

The Orange offered Wohlabaugh a spot on the roster last week after the lineman entered the transfer portal on April 30. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Wohlabaugh attended summer camps with the Orange in both 2018 and 2019 before settling on Kentucky in February 2020. In 2022, Wohlabaugh was part of a Wildcats offensive line that graded ninth in pass blocking in the SEC per PFF. Wohlabaugh himself graded much lower (50.8) and allowed three sacks.

He is the second offensive lineman to be picked up in the portal by the Orange as former Richmond lineman Joe More transferred to SU in December 2022. Wohlabaugh will be part of a unit that lost both starting tackles Matthew Bergeron and Dakota Davis. Wohlabaugh will presumably compete for starting spots with both More and Enrique Cruz Jr.

The 6-6, 321-pound offensive lineman has roots in SU, though. His father, Dave Wohlabaugh, played for the Orange from 1992-94. Dave went on to play in the NFL for nine seasons and played in Super Bowl XXXI with the New England Patriots.

Seabourn visited Syracuse this past weekend before transferring. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound defensive back played at Santa Barbara City College, where he recorded 50 tackles and two interceptions in two seasons with the Vacqueros.

Seabourn received D-I offers from Prairie View A&M, Ball State and Grambling State, but SU was the only Power 5 school to give him an offer.

Like with Wohlabaugh and the offensive lineman, Seabourn will become part of a unit that saw key playmakers exit the program. Safety Ja’Had Carter transferred to Ohio State, while Duce Chestnut moved on to LSU. But the Orange still have pieces like Justin Barron, Alijah Clark and Isaiah Johnson, while also picking up Notre Dame cornerback Jayden Bellamy. So Seabourn will have plenty of competition in looking for playing time.

Buxton will now join Seabourn at Syracuse after making 23 tackles and totaling three interceptions in 11 games played last season. The 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds defensive back also received an offer from San José State according to his Twitter.

He also has a younger brother, Isaiah Buxton, who is a three star cornerback in the Class of 2024 per 247Sports and has received an offer from Syracuse.