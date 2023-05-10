Former Syracuse guard Judah Mintz invited to 2023 NBA Draft Combine

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse freshman Judah Mintz was one of 78 players invited to the NBA draft combine held in Chicago next week.

In his first and only season with the Orange, Mintz was a freshman standout. He averaged 16.3 points, 4.6 assists and led the team in steals. Mintz was the runner-up for ACC Freshman of the Year and earned All-ACC freshman team honors. Mintz’s best game this season came against Pittsburgh on Dec. 20. He recorded 24 points and four assists in an 84-82 loss. Mintz started every game at the point guard position and finished with at least 10 points in 28 out of 32 games.

Mintz came to Syracuse as a four star recruit and a consensus top-100 player in the 2022 class. He originally committed to Pittsburgh before deciding to reopen his recruitment. Mintz committed to Syracuse on Mar. 31, 2022, joining 247Sports No. 22 ranked recruiting class made up of Justin Taylor, Quadir Copeland, Chris Bell, Maliq Brown and Peter Carey.

On Mar. 20, Mintz declared for the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility on his Instagram. According to ESPN’s NBA Draft analyst Jonathon Givony, Mintz is projected to go undrafted.