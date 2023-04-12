Syracuse University to join Northeast University Semiconductor Network

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Syracuse University will join 20 other higher education institutions in forming the Northeast University Semiconductor Network to encourage the industry’s workforce growth ahead of Micron’s up-to-$100 billion investment to build a plant near Syracuse.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the network during a Monday press conference at the National Veterans Resource Center, alongside college and university presidents from across New York state, local leaders and Micron executives. The efforts align with Schumer’s long-standing effort to bring technology jobs to the state via the August CHIPS & Science Act, which designated $200 billion for semiconductor workforce training.

The partnership, fostered by Micron and the National Science Foundation, aims to enhance curriculums by increasing technical training, experiential learning programs and research opportunities for students, according to Micron’s Monday press release. SU will now join nearby institutions in its effort to fulfill those goals, including Cornell University, University of Rochester and Rochester Institute of Technology.

Syverud previously announced three direct partnerships between SU and Micron in October 2022 during President Joe Biden’s visit to address Micron’s announcement of the new plant earlier that month. Micron will partner with the College of Professional Studies through the Future-Ready Workplace Innovation Consortium, the D’Aniello Institute for Veteran and Military Families and help the university recruit new professors for research and experiential learning.

“Syracuse University is proud to partner with Micron to advance this once-in-a-generation investment here in the Central New York Community,” Chancellor Kent Syverud said in the release. “The Northeast University Semiconductor Network will cultivate collaboration to unlock new opportunities for educators and students in the semiconductor industry.”

SU’s Student Association also announced the creation of a Micron student advisory council in March to oversee Micron’s community service and outreach efforts.

We will develop the workforce of the future, strengthening our region’s and our country’s position as a leader in manufacturing and technology. Kent Syverud, Syracuse University Chancellor

Micron has also created initiatives to develop skills in grade schools, including investments in the Syracuse City School District’s new STEAM high school and a new Chip Camp this summer in collaboration with the North Syracuse Central School District.

“From kindergarten to high school, we must make sure that our children learn the skills today that they will need to have a successful future,” Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said in Schumer’s Monday press release.

The network will also work to reach more underrepresented students who attend the participating universities, the release said. The program promises construction, manufacturing and technology innovation jobs that Micron’s arrival will bring.

Micron announced in February that it would begin construction in 2024 and operations by 2030 for the plant. Neither Syverud, Schumer nor Micron have outlined next steps for the network. Still, Syverud has expressed his dedication to the initiative and to keeping SU involved in Micron’s move to central New York.

“Together with our fellow Northeast universities and colleges, we will develop the workforce of the future, strengthening our region’s and our country’s position as a leader in manufacturing and technology,” Syverud said.