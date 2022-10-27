‘Never been more optimistic’: Biden welcomes Micron to CNY at OCC

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

As President Joe Biden entered a cramped Onondaga Community College gymnasium, the crowd, dotted with local politicians and children on a class trip, erupted. The president traveled to his alma mater’s city Thursday to speak about the region’s new Micron facility.

“We’re here to celebrate one of the most significant investments in American history,” Biden said. “It’s going to ensure that the future is made in America.”

Biden spoke about the economic benefits of the microchip plant, which will be located just north of Syracuse in Clay, New York. Speakers throughout the afternoon said the plant — along with the company’s partnerships with Syracuse University, local nonprofits and trade unions — marks a new chapter in central New York’s history.

In August, Biden signed the federal CHIPS and Science Act, which prioritizes American manufacturing and supply chains to increase jobs. The $100 billion plant is projected to bring 9,000 jobs directly through Micron and over 50,000 other jobs to the region. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who helped author the act, as well as Gov. Kathy Hochul, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra joined Biden for the event.

“These things matter — and they matter a great deal — and it creates jobs and creates industries that demonstrates we’re all in this together,” Biden said. “I’ve never been more optimistic in my life about America’s future.”

During the event, Chancellor Kent Syverud announced three partnerships with Micron. SU’s College of Professional Studies will collaborate with Micron to create a Future-Ready Workplace Innovation Consortium, which will improve workplace development and professional retention, he said.

“It will serve as a hub for skills training, academic partnership programs and other programs designed to support Micron’s workforce and talent development,” Syverud said.

Micron will also work with SU’s D’Aniello Institute for Veteran and Military Families to hire more than 1,500 veterans over the next 20 years, and help the university recruit new professors for research and experiential learning, Syverud said.

Biden said large companies like Micron investing in communities that used to thrive from industrial production are essential to renewing American manufacturing.

“Making these chips in America is going to help lower the costs for families looking to buy a car, replace (their) washing machine and get a new cell phone,” Biden said. “It also helps companies out-compete the rest of the world.”

Schumer also said the precedent Micron is setting will have widespread impacts on communities across the United States.

“We’re seeing investments like this across the country that will revitalize not only Syracuse, not only upstate New York, but Ohio, Georgia, Arizona — so many more places,” Schumer said. “Our children (and) our grandchildren will benefit long term from the investments Micron is making in the community.”

Maclolm Taylor | Contributing Photographer

Hochul, who helped pass the New York Green CHIPS Act, said central New York is equipped with the resources Micron needs to be successful.

“We’re going to give you the best educated workforce, the most incredibly innovative people from all walks of life up here — working, educated (people) and from world class universities,” Hochul said. “I know that working together with our Green CHIPS bill, with its emphasis on sustainability, (Micron is) going to be a model for every other business in the world.”

April Arnzen, Micron’s senior vice president and chief people officer, outlined the company’s investment partnerships to recruit employees from the area. Micron has already hired its first SU intern, Savion Pollard, an electrical engineering student and veteran, she said.

Micron will also invest $10 million in a STEAM school in Syracuse, $500,000 in the YMCA of central New York, $500,000 in Syracuse’s Museum of Science and Technology and a $5 million clean room, an engineering or manufacturing space that has low levels of pollutants, at OCC, Arnzen said.

“We need to eliminate barriers to prevent economically disadvantaged and underrepresented individuals from participating in the workforce expansion, and we know that these partnerships that we’re creating with Onondaga County Community College and SU will help us do that,” Arnzen said.

County Executive Ryan McMahon said that with the Micron investment means central New York has bounced back, especially after a long recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The Micron plant signifies the strength of the local community and the U.S. as a whole, Biden said.

“We’re standing here today with pride — pride in what we can do when we do it together,” Biden said. “Build a better America, proving to everyone, proving to the world, that our best days are ahead of us.”