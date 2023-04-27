Decompress before finals stress at these seven concerts

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

The Hockey House

Student band Rhodes Corduroy, well known in the SU music scene, will perform this Thursday night. Spice up your weekend and see them perform their latest hits at the Hockey House.

When: April 27 at 10 p.m.

Price: $5 at the door

Block Party

One of the biggest events for Syracuse University students all year is University Union’s annual Block Party. This year the event has a new twist. Before attendees see Aminé, Faye Webster and Surfaces in the JMA Wireless Dome, they can head to the SU Quad for free to see The Aces, Ella Jane and Sarah Kinsley at the first-ever Block Darty. Buy tickets online here.

When: April 28 from 2-6 p.m. (Block Darty). Doors open at 7 p.m. (Block Party)

Price: $20 GA, $25 Ground Floor (Block Party) and Free (Block Darty)

Funk ‘n Waffles

Come down to Funk ‘n Waffles this weekend for a Friday night show. This event will showcase Worldtown Soundsystem, a live house music band, and Transient Kicks, a rock band. Find tickets at the Funk ‘n Waffles website.

When: April 28 at 8 p.m.

Price: $10 at the door

Redgate

Head over to Redgate, a student-run music venue, for one of their last shows of the semester. This Friday will feature Over the Counter, a funky band based in New Jersey, Be-ez, a Maryland-based artist and SU student band Luna and the Carpets.

When: April 28 at 10:30 p.m.

Price: $8 at the door

Funk ‘n Waffles

Check out Funk ‘n Waffles this Saturday night. Performers will be Annie in the Water, a rock group, and The Orange Constant, a rock/jam band. Find tickets online at the Funk ‘n Waffles website.

When: April 29 at 8 p.m.

Price: $15/$20 at the door

The 443 Social Club and Lounge

This Saturday, come to The 443 Social Club to see Robinson Treacher, a country artist who recently dropped a new album, called “Hermitage Cafe.” On Sunday, the fun continues with Professor Louie & the Crowmatix, a rock band that focuses on blues rock and roll. Buy tickets here for Saturday and here for Sunday.

When: April 29 at 7 p.m. (Robinson Treacher) and April 30 at 6 p.m. (Professor Louie & the Crowmatix)

Price: From $17.98

The Bunker

Check out the Bunker’s Backyard Bash this weekend. They will feature local bands Sacred Fruit and DM.Toni & the Hippo Christ. Direct Message them on Instagram for information about the artists and ticket information.

When: April 29, doors open at 8 p.m., music starts at 8:30 p.m.

Price: unknown, tickets at the door