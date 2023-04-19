Aminé, Faye Webster to headline Block Party on April 28

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

University Union announced on Tuesday that rapper Aminé will headline this year’s Block Party with support from Faye Webster on April 28.

Aminé is a Grammy-nominated rapper, singer and songwriter from Portland, Oregon. In 2016, he gained notoriety with the release of his six-time Platinum single “Caroline.” He found significant success in 2017 when he released his debut album “Good For You” and was named to the XXL Freshman List. In 2022, Aminé set personal records for ticket sales on his The Best Tour Ever Tour.

Faye Webster, a 25-year-old singer-songwriter from Atlanta, will be supporting Aminé. The indie artist is known for her albums “Atlanta Millionaires Club” and “I Know I’m Funny haha.”

The doors of Block Party will open at 7 p.m. and tickets are currently on sale. General admission is $20 and floor tickets are $25.

This year will also be the first installment of University Union’s Block Darty which will feature live concerts, food trucks and giveaways on the quad starting at 2 p.m. Performers for these concerts will be announced in the coming days and will start their sets at 3:30 p.m.

The Dome Bag Policy will be in effect during Block Party, meaning backpacks, professional cameras, alcohol, drugs and re-entry will not be permitted. Attendees will be able to bring clear bags, wristlets, fanny packs and clutches to the event.

To request further accommodations, contact University Union Vice President Heather Johnson at [email protected].