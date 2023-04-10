Campus active shooter report false, DPS confirms

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety confirmed in a tweet Sunday night that a report it received of an on-campus shooting is false.

Syracuse Police were dispatched in response to a report of a shooting near College Place on Sunday at 10:47 p.m., according to a tweet from CNY911.

Just over an hour after the dispatch notice on Sunday night, DPS wrote in a tweet that it’s working with local law enforcement to investigate who is responsible for making the false claim.

DPS asked anyone with any information about the report to contact DPS or local police.

New York State has recently seen other claims of false shootings. In a March 30 tweet, state police reported false police calls for alleged active shooter situations across the state, all of which were determined to be unfounded.

Reported false calls about active shooter situations include schools in Onondaga County and Oneida County, among other counties, according to a March 30 statement from Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick to syracuse.com.

This post will be updated with additional reporting.