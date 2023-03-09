The Daily Orange’s top stories on Jim Boeheim

Support your favorite college newsroom with a gift! We’re offering the first 200 donors who make a gift of $44 or more a copy of the book published by The D.O. chronicling the men’s basketball team’s 2002-03 season. Donate today and help us win College Media Madness.

Syracuse announced on Wednesday, following the Orange’s 77-74 loss to Wake Forest, that Jim Boeheim’s tenure as the men’s basketball head coach is complete. Associate head coach Adrian Autry will take over as the program’s new head coach.

In 47 seasons, Boeheim brought the program’s 2003 national title, making 35 NCAA Tournament appearances during his tenure. His retirement had been rumored multiple times and Boeheim said his retirement was “up to the university” after the defeat to the Demon Deacons.

The Daily Orange’s Sports section selected several top stories about Jim Boeheim and his tenure with the Orange.

Nearly every part of the last half-century of Syracuse men’s basketball history began with one thing: An introduction. With Jim Boeheim meeting a teammate, recruit, coach or staffer.

There are few in college sports as synonymous with his alma mater as Boeheim, who grew up outside Syracuse, played at Syracuse and is in his then-45th season as head coach. The Hall of Famer has mentored countless young men from around the world, including 18 All-Americans, dozens of future pros and numerous champions.

Here are several of those players’ first memories of Boeheim, from before SU hired him as head coach to today.

Duke and Syracuse are two of the most storied programs in all of college basketball, and one of its top rivalries. While the players that headlined these matchups changed year-in and year-out, the two men leading each sideline remained consistent: Jim Boeheim and Mike Krzyzewski.

Even though their matchups helped fuel the competitive fire that each program displayed over a decades-long period, the two legendary coaches formed a friendship during their time coaching against one another that lasts to this day.

From before what was their last matchup, here’s a dive into the first game between the two and how their relationship progressed over time.

Jim Boeheim interacts with former Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski. The pair are the winningest coaches in college basketball. Daily Orange File Photo

This three-article series details how Jim Boeheim became the “master of the 2-3 zone.”

The Buildup – He was introduced to the concept in sixth grade, Boeheim spent years playing with and against the zone defense at the high school and college level. When he started coaching at SU, the zone was his go-to defensive concept, switching to it full-time around 1996.

Miles Ahead – With significant experience running the zone, Boeheim had a leg up on the rest of college basketball when they jumped on the zone train in the mid-2000s. He planted players and coaches as cogs in his machine to great success.

Arrested Development – While SU’s zone produced significant results at the college level, only four active NBA players in 2014 came from Syracuse. The Orange’s top-ranked program wasn’t producing top talent, and it was because of the zone.

In Boeheim’s first Final Four in 1987, the Orange dismantled No. 6 seed Providence, 77-63, to make the national championship against No. 1 seed Indiana. But with a one-point lead and 28 seconds left — the title on the line — SU lost on a last-second field goal by Indiana’s Keith Smart.

Nine years later, Boeheim was back in the national championship, but fell short once again. Syracuse beat Mississippi State in the semifinals, 77-69, but was flattened by Kentucky the next game.

Finally, 2003 arrived, and Boeheim earned his seat at the pinnacle of college basketball. A Carmelo Anthony-led squad knocked off top-seeded Texas to prepare a date with Kansas in the big dance, and the Orange won 81-78.

2013 and 2016 both ended in Final Four losses to Michigan and UNC, respectively.

Jim Boeheim addressed the crowd at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, March 4. He said this was his unofficial retirement speech. Meghan Hendricks | Photo Editor

There’s never a dull moment when Jim Boeheim speaks to the media. Even back in the former coach’s first year on the job, he was getting into spats with beat writers.

His, at times, aggressive nature toward the press has been covered throughout generations of Daily Orange writers. But even through press conference confrontations did our writers realize that Boeheim was on a path to greatness.

Here are some of our former beat writers’ memories of covering coach Boeheim, where at the time he was in his 40th season as head coach:

Jim Boeheim is an intense coach while on the hardwood, but one of his favorite passions is the relaxing game of golf. He’s described to have a clean swing with a solid short-game, and is known as one of the better golfers in comparison to other basketball coaches.

Not only is golf a hobby for the former coach, but it was his first head coaching position at Syracuse. Boeheim coached and played the SU men’s golf team during the 1970s, in which he displayed the same competitive energy as he did on the basketball court:

Over two decades ago, Jim Boeheim and Mark Few met. The two well-accomplished head coaches sparked a friendship since that first interaction, which led to the Gonzaga coach calling Boeheim a “mentor.”

Their friendship has resulted in the two coaching together with USA basketball, going on fishing trips with each other and even starting a cancer foundation.

From before the two faced off in the 2016 Sweet 16, here’s a look into Boeheim’s relationship and impact on Few.

Jim Boeheim cuts the net after leading the Syracuse to a national title in 2003. The Orange defeated Kansas 81-78. Daily Orange Archive Photo

Jim Boeheim grew up in Lyons, New York, a town of around 5,000 people at the time. He played basketball at the local high school, and his family owned a funeral home with the Pusateri family. To this day, the funeral home sign still stands, kept because of the prevalence of the name he created.

“I’m proud to be from Lyons, New York,” Boeheim said. “I started here with nothing.”

He still visits Lyons every few years to see old friends and old spots as well as play golf. And now, there’s a sign at the entrance of the city that reads “Hometown of Jim Boeheim.”

Even five years ago, Jim Boeheim was still the oldest coach in college basketball. To stay in shape, and fend off knee pain, Boeheim turned to working out. He exercised two mornings per week, implementing Pilates to increase his mobility.

His private trainer, Errin Klein, would come to his house and work Boeheim out for 50 minutes. No music. No television. Just Klein’s instructions and a yoga mat is all Boeheim needed.

After beginning his Syracuse journey as a walk-on with the basketball team, Jim Boeheim became the team captain and ended his playing career with an Elite Eight matchup against Duke — the first-ever matchup between the two schools.

It turned out to be Boeheim’s last game of his collegiate career, and it was a game that he won’t soon forget.

Here’s a look into the former coach’s recollection of his final game as a player for the Orange.

Jim Boeheim is a Syracuse alumnus, playing for the Orange in the 1960s. He later coached Syracuse for 47 seasons. Daily Orange Archive Photo

Jim Boeheim had been coaching Syracuse for over 40 years before the iPhone was invented. The introduction of smartphones brought a new element to the coaching game that he had to adjust to.

Boeheim keeps his text messages brief according to family members, texting the occasional “good luck” to his son Jimmy before one of his games. Outside of Buddy, Boeheim rarely texted players, with Tyus Battle and Jalen Carey saying he hadn’t texted them since their commitment to Syracuse.

Boeheim realized he needed to start texting because it saves him time, one of the many adjustments the 78 year-old had to make over his career.

Similar to his halftime speeches, Jim Boeheim likes to keep his practices short and simple. The NCAA allots 200 minutes per practice, instead Boeheim has his teams practice for 90 minutes or less. The veteran coach follows the philosophy of former UCLA Head Coach John Wooden, who won 10 National Championships.

Rarely does Boeheim implement drills focusing on individuals, leaving time for that before or after practice. There are few drills centered around conditioning, with Boeheim rarely making his players run suicides.

Boeheim’s unique style of practice is similar to his style of coaching, different and unlike many others.