Jim Boeheim addresses return to SU after ACC Tournament loss: ‘It’s up to the university’

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Moments after Syracuse’s three-point, buzzer-beating loss to Wake Forest in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference, Jim Boeheim took the podium for his postgame press conference. With a 17-15 record, the loss likely ended the Orange’s season, meaning they won’t play in the postseason in back-to-back years for the first time since 1969-70.

Eventually, the question was posed. Has Boeheim thought about his plans for next season? What does the future look like? The answer, Boeheim said, is up to SU. When pressed further on whether he was announcing his retirement, Boeheim reiterated that it’s “up to the university,” and wouldn’t confirm if he wanted to return next season. When asked how he’ll decide if he’s coming back to coach Syracuse, Boeheim said “you’re talking to the wrong guy.”

Boeheim noted that it’s been “great” to see Mike Krzyzewski (Duke), Roy Williams (North Carolina) and Mike Brey (Notre Dame) sign on to post-retirement roles at their respective schools. He said he hasn’t had any conversations about that with Syracuse — but hopes he will.

“The university hasn’t offered me anything, whether to work or do anything at the university. That’s their choice,” Boeheim said. “I think you missed it, I gave my retirement speech on the court last Saturday, and I gave it in the press conference afterwards.”

It’s unclear if Boeheim is under contract next season, or is in discussion for a new contract — or an extension. A request for comment from Director of Athletics John Wildhack on those questions — including if Wildhack and SU Athletics wants Boeheim to return next season — wasn’t immediately answered. Boeheim told ESPN in February that he will “probably” return next season, saying he had no other plans, and that it’s “his choice” when he steps away. He later clarified those comments during a meeting with Wildhack.

“No, I said it’s up to the university,” Boeheim said when asked if he was announcing his retirement without actually announcing his retirement. “They have to make their decision, and it’s up to them. I hope we can come to a good agreement. I mean, that remains to be seen.”

Boeheim said that while recruiting the six members of this year’s freshman class, he decided he would coach them. Before that, he was unsure if he would retire or not. But between that class — which included starters Judah Mintz and Chris Bell — and the returns of Joe Girard III, Jesse Edwards and Benny Williams, Boeheim said he knew Syracuse had a chance for a good team this season.

“I wanted to come back and coach these guys, and that’s what I was able to do,” Boeheim said.

Boeheim said he’s been lucky to play and coach at Syracuse for several decades, and hopes to live in the city for a “long time into the future.” He referenced having the chance to coach his two sons, Jimmy and Buddy, last season, and making a run to the Sweet 16 in 2021.

Syracuse learned from the close games it played throughout this season, Boeheim said, pointing specifically to the Notre Dame and Louisville wins. He said SU closed the loss Wednesday offensively — making three strong plays, including Williams’ 3-pointer with a minute left that put the Orange up two — but they were unable to get a defensive stop.

“We were close. I’m happy with what we did,” Boeheim said. “It’s not that easy. There’s some teams that were picked very high in the country and in the league that didn’t fare so well.”

Still, even after Boeheim continued to answer questions about his future while the ACC’s moderators tried to end the press conference, it’s unclear whether this — after 47 years, over 1,000 wins and a national championship — was his last game as Syracuse’s head coach.

“I always have the choice of retiring,” Boeheim said. “But it’s (the school’s) decision as to whether I coach or not, and always has been.”