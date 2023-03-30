GSO Senate to recognize Memorial Day, 2 pride months and other holidays

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University’s Graduate Student Organization Senate passed three legislative resolutions to recognize commemorative dates and addressed diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility considerations at its Wednesday night meeting.

The commemorations, which include Memorial Day; Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month; and LGBTNQIA+ History Month, passed with a strong majority. Daniel Kimmel, acting interim president and vice president of internal affairs, presented the three resolutions, which Gabriel Uy authored.

After the proposal of the first resolution to recognize Memorial Day, which supports the closing of university offices on May 29 and encourages students to commemorate veterans through appropriate ceremonies and programs, Senator At-Large Dominic Wilkins expressed concern about the holiday’s significance to marginalized communities within SU, especially Indigenous people.

The Senate passed the proposal to recognize Memorial Day with 19 votes in favor.

The senate unanimously passed the resolution to recognize Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month to honor the communities’ cultures.

With the passage of the LGBTNQIA+ recognition month legislation, Senator Ben Valen, a DEIA Committee member, said the body needs to address patterns of misgendering in order to pass the legislation.

After discussing the legislation and making amendments to its language, like expanding the LGBTNQIA+ acronym to better represent the community, the Senate passed the resolution.

GSO’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Committee and the 2022-23 Professional, Academic, and Creative Work Grant Committee also presented their Senate report. The DEIA committee addressed a range of concerns raised, including increasing the number of gender neutral bathrooms on campus and promoting resources for international students struggling with taxes.

Following their presentations, Kimmel announced that every GSO standing committee had reported at a GSO meeting at least once over the course of the current academic year, which means all the committees are active.

Other business:

Jamie Winders, SU’s associate provost of academic affairs, presented the initial draft of the Academic Strategic Plan – a long-term roadmap for the university outlining ten academic objectives SU hopes to reach by 2028. Winders addressed members’ concerns about various aspects of the plan including ChatGPT, the extent of SUNY ESF administration involvement and training accountability in diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility.

GSO passed a motion to extend the ESF Graduate Student Fee Inquiry to determine the Senate’s ability to reimburse the $15 semesterly fee for Senate members from ESF. GSO will deliver final consideration and approval of the motion at their next meeting on April 26.

GSO passed a special funding request for the Religion Graduate Organization to host Dr. Noreen Khawaja, a religion professor from Yale University, at its annual speaker event.