Syracuse University releases 1st draft of 2023 Academic Strategic Plan

Syracuse University will host three community feedback events through March 7 after releasing the first draft of its 2023 Academic Strategic Plan on Friday. The ASP aims for all undergraduate students to participate in study abroad by 2028, and plans to expand technology workforce training in anticipation of Micron’s new central New York facility.

David Bruen, president of SU’s Student Association and a member of the ASP’s public impact working group, said the new goal for study abroad will require significant investment from the university. But, he said, it could open up opportunities for students who have financial or schedule conflicts.

“We definitely have to find creative ways to emphasize these really core experiences that are going to be so defining in the long term of what someone gets out of college and really creates that value for that person,” Bruen said.

The draft, which is the first academic strategic plan SU has released since its 2015 Trajectory to Excellence, is a five-year roadmap outlining 10 goals for the university to reach by 2028. It includes plans to promote diversity, community engagement and research opportunities. SU will host a launch forum for the ASP at the National Veterans Resource Center on Thursday at 10 a.m., followed by two virtual feedback sessions on March 1 and March 7.

The draft of the plan will be finalized and shared to the university community again in early April following the feedback period, according to a Friday SU news release.

Micah Goldstein, an SU senior majoring in broadcast and digital journalism, followed updates on the ASP’s development through conversations in his classes during the fall. He said students’ feedback on the ASP is important for the university’s administration to hear.

“Students are what drive this university, and how they are faring with workload, environment and overall welfare is essential to helping SU thrive,” Goldstein said. “The importance of hearing feedback from the community, especially the students, is (how) you get the most authentic answers.”

During the fall 2022 semester, more than 2,000 students, faculty and staff participated in the academic strategic planning process, according to a Tuesday SU News release. Working groups, composed of faculty and other SU community members dedicated to improving various areas of the university, led the process.

The draft also prioritizes SU’s plans to expand its educational and research capacities in the STEM field in order to prepare students to meet career opportunities presented by the new Micron plant in Clay, NY, around 15 minutes north of Syracuse.

SU will also work to further its commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility, as well as to connect with the surrounding central New York community, in line with concerns voiced among ASP working groups in the fall. The draft cited the planned removal of the I-81 viaduct as motivation to promote increased community engagement with the city.

SU Chancellor Kent Syverud and Vice Chancellor, Provost and Chief Academic Officer Gretchen Ritter introduced the initial timeline for ASP on Sept. 9. At the time, they stressed the importance of feedback from the university community.

Now that SU has released the initial draft, each of the university’s schools and colleges will develop their own individual strategic priority plans. According to the Office of Academic Affairs website, the new ASP will begin in April 2023, with individual schools’ ASP drafts finalized by May 2023.

Once finalized, SU will host annual symposiums for the university community to reflect on the ASP progress and make adjustments, the draft reads.

Bruen said the ASP development process will lead to more opportunities for students that they can take into their future careers, as well as help to set SU apart from other institutions.

“The commitments that are made here, both operational and programmatic, are, I think, pretty solid,” Bruen said.

During the ASP’s Sept. 9 launch event, Ritter spoke about the need for SU to step up as a change-maker in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as amid the rise of political polarization and global conflict.

“This is a moment when power and need for great research universities has never been clearer,” Ritter said at the launch. “We have both the opportunity and the obligation to build on the excellence that is here to make a difference in the world.”