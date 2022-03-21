Sen. Chuck Schumer says I-81 removal project could be approved within weeks

There’s still one Orange to root for — The Daily Orange! Donate today and help us win College Media Madness.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced at a press conference Wednesday that the Interstate 81 removal project could have its Environmental Impact Statement approved within weeks by the federal government.

Large infrastructure and transportation projects that require federal aid must conduct an EIS that examines the breadth and depth of the project, Schumer said. Once I-81’s EIS is released and approved, a 30-day public comment period will take place before the Federal Highway Administration issues a final Record of Decision — the green light for the project to begin, he said. Schumer did not specify a date for the release of the EIS.

Approval from the federal government could mean breaking ground on the demolition by the end of 2022, he said.

“Syracuse, lace up your boots, put on your hard hats, because local jobs and funding will soon start to flow to help tear down this relic behind us … (and) reconnect Syracuse to new opportunities, and reestablish the 15th Ward,” Schumer said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced this morning the federal government is one step closer to greenlighting the I-81 viaduct project, with an environmental impact study to take place within weeks. pic.twitter.com/RBHV09n4EP — Richard Perrins (@richardperrins2) March 21, 2022

Schumer said he worked closely with Pete Buttigieg, secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation, to address community concerns and then expedite the release of funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, passed in November 2021.

I-81 would be eligible for federal funding allocations to New York state from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The act includes $11.5 billion in new highway funding and $7.5 billion in new funding for the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with the Sustainability and Equity grant program.

According to Schumer, Syracuse is also applying for a $50 million grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to revamp Pioneer Homes and help mitigate the displacement from the project as part of a larger $800 million plan to replace the neighborhood. Pioneer Homes, one of the nation’s oldest public housing projects, was involved in the destruction of Syracuse’s historical 15th Ward.

Schumer said the I-81 project should be focusing on local hires, not bringing in people from hours away.

Last week, Schumer announced over $4 million in funding for local projects in Syracuse, including $300,000 earmarked for the Syracuse Build initiative. The program trains young people in the city from local colleges and trade schools to work in construction and planning, according to Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh.

“For everyone that’s here right now, just listen for a minute,” Walsh said. “Imagine living under the shadow of this viaduct and how disruptive that is to your lives. We have an opportunity to substantially improve the quality of life.”

After the viaduct’s removal, the state plans to replace it with a community grid that would redirect traffic onto city streets. The nonprofit Blueprint 15 aims to prevent the further displacement of the area’s residents.

“We want to make up for those mistakes,” Schumer said. “This is a template for the country.”