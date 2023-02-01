SU’s Black History Month kickoff ceremony sets tone for events in February

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Jordan Pierre stressed belonging, restoration and acknowledging the contributions of the Black student community to begin Syracuse University’s Black History Month kickoff event.

“I want you to remember to be unapologetically yourself, and to take pride in being a person of color,” said Pierre, an SU senior who spoke at the event.

SU began its 2023 celebration of Black History Month with live performances, free merchandise and comedic relief presented by MTV celebrity Karlous Miller at the Goldstein Auditorium in the Schine Student Center. The kickoff celebration was one of 17 events dedicated to honor and celebrate Black History Month on SU’s campus.

The kickoff centered on this year’s theme of “building bridges and navigating barriers,” said Marissa Willingham, Manager of Intercultural Collective & Program Associate for Budgets and Operations for the Office of Multicultural Affairs.

Willingham, who is also the co-chair of the Black History Month Planning Committee, said the theme focuses on “acknowledging the power and the history to provide an understanding of the past that can help transform our present.”

Quincy Bufkin, an SU assistant director for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for student living, said the kickoff event is an opportunity for everyone to come out and enjoy themselves, no matter who they are.

“It’s a good time to celebrate the Black experience, but it’s also time for people outside of Black culture to come experience and embrace what makes us great,” Bufkin said.

The packed crowd at the ceremony enjoyed performances from One World, Stevie Mack, Black Reign Step Team and other musical and cultural groups, with Miller serving as the ceremony’s host. Black History Month shirts and pins were also given out to all those in attendance.

The beginning of the kickoff celebration included a moment of silence for Tyre Nichols, who was assaulted and killed by police officers on Jan. 7 in Memphis, and Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, an 11-year-old who was killed on Jan. 16 in a drive-by shooting outside of Dr. King Elementary School.

Performances for the Black History Month Kick off event included singing, dancing. Malcolm Taylor | Contributing Photographer

Pierre said that although the ceremony was being held during a time of uncertainty, the event served as a safe space for students of color to acknowledge their contributions and gather together.

“Our history deserves to be celebrated for more than just one month,” Pierre said. “Let today be a catalyst for more days when we come together to acknowledge the contributions African Americans have made to America, for no American history would exist without Black history.”

Lauren Gloster, an SU sophomore majoring in public health, said this year’s Black History Month kickoff event was important because it gave an opportunity for people to come together and appreciate the talents of Black people, adding that many students don’t usually get the opportunity to do so.

Andre Santibanez, an SU graduate student, said he felt amazing seeing the number of people at the kickoff ceremony, adding that opportunities to celebrate Black History Month in past years were limited by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, SU’s celebration of Black History Month was mainly limited to virtual events. Last year, the university’s Black History Month program centered around health and wellness coming out of the pandemic.

Santibanez said students didn’t have the ability to host a celebration as large as this year’s kickoff event, but emphasized the importance of these programs as an opportunity to present the Black experience to the local community.

Gloster shared similar sentiments as Santibanez, emphasizing the importance of SU’s Black community coming together to showcase its talents and acknowledge who they are.

“Really appreciating and understanding the history and background of those people in order to appreciate something as beautiful as this is great to see,” Gloster said.

Pierre said SU will host activities throughout February to celebrate Black History Month through recreational activities, opportunities for creative expression, mental health and a recognition of Black excellence, with the full program available on the university’s Black History Month celebration event calendar.

Santibanez emphasized the impact events like these could have on the Black community on-campus, given the celebration’s high turnout.

“People tend to just see us on campus and just walk around and say hello to us, (and) speak to us sometimes,” Santibanez said. “But this is a chance for people to understand who we are, where we come from, and what we’re about.”