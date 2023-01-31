Check out these 17 events to honor and celebrate Black History Month

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

As Black History Month celebrations get set to start across the country, Syracuse University offers a range of ways to celebrate Black culture around campus.

Tuesday, January 31

Black History Month Kickoff

The Black History Month Committee and University Union are hosting an opening ceremony in the Goldstein Audition in the Schine Student Center to start Black History Month. The ceremony will feature performances by various student groups and a special appearance by comedian Karlous Miller. The kickoff will take place from 7 to 9 p.m.

Wednesday, February 1

Black and Brown Informational Fair

In honor of the start of Black History Month, the BHM Committee will highlight the different events that will take place throughout February. They will be highlighting other Black and Brown Registered Student Organizations on campus and the traditions of the African Diaspora on Syracuse University’s campus. The fair will be held on the first floor of the Schine from 12 to 2 p.m.

Thursday, February 2

Black History 101 Mobile

Started by Dr. Khalid el-Hakim, the Black History 101 Mobile is a collection of memorabilia related to Black culture, including pieces ranging from the trans-Atlantic slave era to hip-hop culture. Highlights of the collection include documents from Fredrick Douglass, Rosa Parks and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The collection will be displayed in room 304ABC of Schine Student Center.

Thursday, February 2

Commemorative Speaker George M. Johnson

The BHM Committee will be welcoming George M. Johnson. Johnson is an award-winning Black non-binary writer, author and executive producer based in Los Angeles, in addition to being a journalist and LGBTQIA+ activist. He will be speaking in room 304ABC of Schine from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, February 7

Reparations NOW! How Do You Reckon with the Legacies of Injustice?

The first film the Department of African American Studies will screen is the film “Banished,” directed by Marco Williams. The film follows the descendants of black residents who are “banished” from their towns as they seek revenge for events in the past. There will be a short discussion after the screening, moderated by Jennifer Williams. The screening will be held in the Hall of Languages, Kilian Room 500 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, February 8

State of the Black Hair Experience

To celebrate aspects of beauty in Black culture, the BHM Committee will present State of the Black Hair Experience, to bring attention to artwork that glorifies Black hair trends. Vendors will be at the event, and stylists will perform demonstrations. The event will offer free haircuts and braids, as well as tutorials on lineups, box braids, cornrows and other hairstyles. If you are interested in attending, fill out the registration form here. The experience is taking place from 12 to 4 p.m. in The Underground in Schine.

Thursday, February 9

Reparations NOW! Whose Lives Deserve Repair?

In the second part of a two-part series, “The Price of Memory” will be screened from 5 to 7 p.m. by the Department of African American Studies. The movie follows the process of the British giving £20 million to Jamaican shareholders with the intention of helping future generations of former slaves.The screening will be held in the Hall of Languages, Kilian Room 500.

Thursday, February 9

Trap N Paint (With a Slight Twist)

Come down to Schine from 9 to 11 p.m. to jam out to music while painting with your friends and peers. Illustrator and dollmaker Jaleel Campbell will host the event and hand out complimentary art to visitors.

Friday, February 10

MCI Induction Ceremony featuring Dr. Paul M. Buckley

Dr. Paul M. Buckley will speak at the Men of Color Initiative’s Induction Ceremony next Friday. The MCI aims to highlight the Black male student experience at Syracuse and empower the community. The event will take place at the Regency Ballroom at the Sheraton Hotel from 4 to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, February 15

Career Pathways Initiative

On Feb. 15, SU’s Career Services will join the Black History Month Committee to host an event to connect current students with alumni of color based in the greater Syracuse area. The event will include networking, and students can learn valuable professional skills to help establish themselves in the workforce upon graduation, build strong relationships and maximize their SU education and connections. The event will be held at Schine Room 304ABC from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Friday, February 17

19th Annual WellsLink Transitions Ceremony and Keynote Speaker: Marcus Bullock

Marcus Bullock will speak in Hendricks Chapel about the journey of his entrepreneurial vision, Flikshop. At 15 years old, Bullock was sentenced to eight years in adult prison for stealing a car, which inspired his vision of creating an app that allows family members to communicate with prisoners. This event starts at 4 p.m. on February 17th.

Wednesday, February 22

The Black Experience Abroad

Syracuse Abroad is hosting an event in Bird Library’s satellite office to explore the experience of being a student of color while studying abroad. There will be a student panel to discuss their experiences, as well as input from program alumni. The meeting will take place in Bird Library in Room 002 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Friday, February 24

BHM Basketball Classic

The Women’s Building will be hosting a Basketball Classic from 7 to 9 p.m. with a focus on the theme of Black resilience. The game will give the opportunity to faculty, students and staff to engage in a basketball game while simultaneously building friendships from across campus.

Saturday, February 25

Celebrating Black Excellence Gala

To start wrapping up Black History Month, head over to Goldstein Auditorium in Schine from 5 to 7 p.m. for a formal celebration with a musical guest and live band. Tickets for this event are available through the Student Box Office.

Sunday, February 26

Music and Message | Black History Month Concert: Music of Black Composers

Bringing their popular weekly series to Black History Month, Hendricks Chapel will host Setnor School of Music students for a series of performances from 4 to 5 p.m. With performances by student-organists and choral ensembles, the program includes African-American spiritual settings intended to uplift audiences and celebrate Black culture.

Tuesday, February 28

BHM: Breaking Stigma – Mental Health Matters

A panel will be held to discuss accessibility and community mental health awareness in the Black Community. They will cover the difference between the definitions and the experiences of mental health and wellness. The panel will take place on the first floor of Schine from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 5

Music and Message | Malmgren Concert | Jason Max Ferdinand Singers

Hendricks Chapel will host the Jason Max Ferdinand Singers from 4 to 5 p.m. as a part of their Music and Message series. The choral ensemble, led by Jason Max Ferdinand, uses their music to heal and build communities with music ranging from Bach to contemporary African-American spiritual music.