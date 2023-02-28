New court that will connect the Dome and Barnes to be done by 2024 football season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University has started to create a timeline for its plan to build a facility connecting the JMA Wireless Dome to the Barnes Center at The Arch before the 2024 football season begins, an SU spokesperson said Monday.

The new 26,000 square-foot court will create two new enclosed entrances between the Dome and the Barnes Center, both at the southeastern corner of the Dome at Gates F, G and H, as well as at the northeastern corner at Gates P, E and N. The structure is planned to serve as an event and gathering space, according to a Dec. 16 letter to the city of Syracuse’s zoning office from Jennifer Bybee, SU’s assistant director for campus planning.

SU is currently in the process of developing a timeline for construction of the court and its programming, said Sarah Scalese, SU’s senior associate vice president for communications, in a statement to The Daily Orange.

The Miron Victory Court received funding through a $7 million donation, which also went to support SU libraries, from SU alumnus Bob J. Miron, class of 1959, and his wife Diane Miron.

The court’s construction is also part of an $118 million package to enhance the Dome which SU’s Board of Trustees approved in May 2018. The improvement effort is part of SU Athletics’ JMA Wireless Dome Transformation Project, a multi-year effort in which the university has invested millions of dollars to improve the stadium experience.

SU already installed a new roof, video scoreboard and air conditioning as part of the first phase of construction in the Dome transformation project.

“Our ongoing investments to create a state-of-the-art experience have been a pivotal component of the Campus Framework and demonstrates our commitment to aligning Syracuse University’s mission and vision with its physical spaces,” said Pete Sala, vice president, chief campus facilities officer and managing director of the JMA Dome, in a Dec. 8 press release.

In addition to the court, SU also announced new replacement seating to improve accessibility in accordance with the Americans for Disabilities Act.

Construction is set to begin following SU’s commencement ceremony on May 14 and will be completed before the 2024 football season begins.