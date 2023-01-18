The Daily Orange will print one day a week in the spring semester

Dear readers,

The Daily Orange will move to print one day a week for the spring 2023 semester.

As the industry continues to change at a rapidly growing rate, this decision will improve the physical quality of our print paper, make us more financially stable and build a relationship with a new printer we hope we can maintain.

After vendor issues throughout the fall 2022 semester, The Daily Orange’s Board of Directors unanimously voted in December to seek a new printer and move to one day a week. The shift will take effect immediately, with our first print issue of the semester arriving on stands Thursday, Jan. 19.

The shift to print one day a week will also open opportunities for our staff to focus on improving our digital journalism, something that will be a priority for us moving forward.

We welcome your input and feedback on this decision and thank you for your continued support as we work to keep our readers informed. Please reach out to [email protected] with any thoughts.

Sincerely,

Richard Perrins | Editor-in-chief

Rachel Raposas | Managing Editor

Henry O’Brien | Digital Managing Editor