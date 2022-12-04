Syracuse overcomes 12-point halftime deficit against Yale in 60-58 win

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Teisha Hyman slowed her dribble and waited for Syracuse’s bigs to help get Dyaisha Fair open near the left wing.

Flaring from the top of the key, Dyaisha Fair was left unmarked from a Dariauna Lewis screen. She hesitated after receiving the ball from Teisha Hyman, allowing time for her defender, Jenna Clark, to readjust. But, there was still space to get a shot off.

Fair launched and nailed the jumper from behind the arc. SU’s bench erupted, and the point guard smiled as she jogged back on defense. Her bucket gave the Orange a 56-54 lead in the fourth quarter, its first since the 8:50 mark in the first quarter.

Fair powered an offensive onslaught in the second half, and opportunities at the free-throw line helped Syracuse (6-2, 0-0 Atlantic Coast) overcome a 12-point halftime deficit to beat Yale (4-5, 0-0 Ivy) 60-58. She finished with 17 points in the game while Dariauna Lewis recorded 16.

SU’s matchup with Yale came after just its second defeat of the season, an 87-78 loss to Purdue during the annual ACC-Big Ten Challenge game. SU’s sloppy start helped the Boilermakers take an early lead, one that was fueled by a mirage of inside buckets and lockdown defense. By the end of the third quarter, Purdue led by 18.

Although Syracuse outscored the Boilermakers 28-19 in the penultimate quarter, it was too little too late for the Orange. Having to rely on a sudden offensive spark from veteran presences Fair and Strong, SU wasn’t aggressive enough from the jump. Today, Syracuse’s inability to dictate the game once again dug an early hole that the Orange couldn’t get out of until late.

After both sides got off to a slow start, Yale exploded on an 8-0 run over the span of three-and-a-half minutes to take a 17-8 lead by the end of the first quarter — part of a 3-of-16 shooting performance from the Orange. Hyman was also pulled after committing her second foul of the game with just 25 seconds left.

Yale started right where it left off in the second quarter, forcing SU to take uncomfortable, low-percentage looks. A plethora of turnovers helped the Bulldogs maintain their early lead but it was Syracuse’s abysmal offensive execution that made matters worse. After the first half, the Orange managed to shoot just 24% from the field. Similar to its matchup against the Boilermakers, SU’s leading scorer, Fair, didn’t get on the board until the 1:53 mark in the second quarter.

Fair started the second half with back-to-back buckets. The first was an uncontested layup on the left side of the basket. The second came from range — good for Syracuse’s second made three-pointer of the entire game.

Nyla McGill stood in front of Fair as Lewis stepped toward to set a screen. Before utilizing Lewis’ help, Fair cupped the ball, jabbing at McGill before starting her dribble. Fair didn’t get too far, or rather, she didn’t need to.

Creating just enough space between her and McGill, Fair found herself a couple steps behind the 3-point line before she lost her ability to dribble. But, the shot she had created was well within her range. Rising up, Fair made the jumper to lessen the differential to three.

Arriving at the penultimate quarter, a lopsided free-throw differential between the two teams revealed itself. By the end of the third quarter, Syracuse totaled 27 free throws. By making just 70.4% of its attempts, the Orange were able to mount a huge comeback and finished the period down by just three points. Yale totaled just four attempts from the charity stripe.

Both teams traded buckets to start the fourth quarter. Off of a Yale miss, Fair ran the length of the floor, spotting Hyman at the last second. Streaking down the right side of the court, Hyman received the pass from Fair and rose up to bank in a shot to help Syracuse draw within one point.

On the ensuing possession Yale set up a pick and roll play — McGill screening for Clark. Somehow, Clark slithered inside, past Syracuse’s perimeter defense, to lay the ball up on the right, uncontested, tying things up at 58-58.

Hyman drove and kicked to Alaina Rice in the left corner. Rice lost the ball momentarily but distributed it quickly to Fair. Fair bided her time before driving hard to the middle, drawing two defenders, leaving Lewis wide open underneath the basket.

Fair jumped and hung in the air, dishing it down to Lewis at the last second. Lewis went up for a layup, drew contact, and made what would later be the last basket of the game with just over two minutes remaining in the game. The bucket down low put Syracuse up by two, 60-58.

With under a minute to go, Yale inbounded to Capstraw, who dished it outside to Clark almost immediately. Clark rose up for 3 from the left wing, but Hyman was there to disrupt her attempt. The rebound fell to Syracuse and soon enough the ball was back in Fair’s hands. Fair tried to hit Hyman in the corner, but her pass had too much power.

The Bulldogs had 34 seconds to execute their final offensive possession. Clark started her dribble and stood near midcourt before heading toward the left wing. Attempting to run a set play through Klara Astrom, Clark provided a bounce pass, which Astrom received as she headed toward the hoop. Astrom was met with a lot of contact at the rim, but the ball popped out off of a Syracuse touch, granting Yale possession again.

This time, Clark inbounded the ball to Mackenzie Egger who put her head down and drove into Rice on the right side of the hoop. Egger missed, but the ball, again, careened off of an SU player to give possession to the Bulldogs with 4.4 seconds to go.

Yale went back to Astrom again this time, but the guard was unable to finish on the left side, making Lewis’ last bucket the final dagger.