Observations from Syracuse’s 4th straight win: Injured players return, solid frontcourt

Across Syracuse’s three consecutive wins to open the season, it has outscored its opponents by an average of 26.7 points. Tonight, SU added another dominant win over a non-conference opponent, defeating LIU in the JMA Wireless Dome, 85-63.

Missed opportunities inside and sloppy turnovers helped the Sharks jump out to an early, yet short-lived lead. In the second quarter, SU flipped a switch, changing its uncharacteristic turnovers into efficient transition baskets. The Orange finished the first half on a 9-0 run, leading 36-27 at the break.



To start the second half, the two teams traded baskets for much of the third quarter before a suffocating Syracuse press forced LIU to three turnovers in just two minutes. From then on, the Orange had control of the game as an offensive onslaught and bench contributions helped them extend their unbeaten start to the season.

Here’s three observations from Syracuse’s fourth straight win:

Cheyenne McEvans gives Syracuse life

A day before Syracuse took on LIU, Cheyenne McEvans played in her first practice of the year. The guard had been nursing a torn-ACL injury and had been itching to come back. McEvans said that she was excited to help Syracuse do the little things, describing herself as a defensive-minded player that would bring up the energy for her squad. As soon as she touched the floor, McEvans started to show her role.

McEvans caught the ball on the right wing and paused with four minutes left in the first half. She read her options, recognizing tha Syracuse needed time to set up their offense against LIU’s zone. Seconds later, Woolley flashed to the short corner and McEvans passed to her without hesitation. Woolley caught the ball, turned, and hit a fall away jumper.

In the second half, McEvans turned toward the baseline on the right side of the floor and jumped, looking to take a pull-up midrange jumper. At the last second, she saw a wide-open Saniaa Wilson and dropped the ball off. Wilson laid the ball up for two points, uncontested.

McEvans’ first points of her Syracuse career came off of a floater with about four and a half minutes left in the game. On the ensuing offensive play, she muscled up a layup on the right side of the floor for two more.

Although McEvans saw limited time on the floor, she made her minutes count. On the defensive side, positioned at the top of a 2-3 zone that Felisha Legette-Jack executed in the first half, McEvans was active and communicative. On the offensive side, she was poised and reliable, taking her time to make all the right reads.

Georgia Woolley brings an offensive spark

Tonight’s matchup against LIU was Woolley’s second game of the season. From the moment she subbed in, Woolley showed why she was a highly touted addition to Legette-Jack’s squad. She eventually finished the game with eight points and five rebounds.

Woolley stood motionless in the right corner with 6:45 remaining in the second quarter. Then, as soon as Kyra Wood caught the ball, Woolley darted backdoor, sneaking along the baseline. It was impossible for Wood not to pass the ball to the wide-open Woolley who caught it and laid it up for two.

Around two minutes later, Woolley positioned herself at the top of the key, and allowed the lofted inbound pass to come to her. She caught the ball and instantly drove to her left with controlled speed, coming to a sudden halt near the free-throw line. She then rose, and floated the ball up over an outstretched defender’s arm for two points.

To begin the game, she missed three straight shots from three-point range, but it didn’t phase her. Whether she drove, looking for her own shot in-close, or to drop the ball off to Syracuse’s frontcourt, Woolley brought instant offense in her return to the court.

When the frontcourt eats, everybody eats

In all three games this season, Dariauna Lewis has contributed a double-double. But tonight, Syracuse were without Lewis due to sickness. In her absence, it took a while for Asia Strong, Saniaa Wilson, and Kyra Wood to get going.

Against LIU’s 2-3 zone, when Syracuse followed their play-calls, they looked to get anything they wanted down low. The only problem was, SU had trouble converting. Wilson, who has been so successful with her dropstep move this season struggled toward the end of the half. With 3:31 left in the second quarter, Woolley caught the ball at the top of the key, creating a high-low opportunity with Wilson. Woolley drove, attracting Wilson’s defender and shoveled the ball to her. Uncontested, Wilson wasn’t able to convert in-close.

Two minutes later, Wilson caught the ball on the left side of the opposing basket. Although LIU’s Sydni Smith stood between her and the basket, Wilson had created a strong enough position down low. But her layup attempt didn’t drop.

In the first half, despite missing quite a few from close range, Strong jabbed once, then twice, teasing her defender at the right elbow. Strong then rose, leaving the LIU player rooted to the ground and knocked down a smooth-looking jumper.

Late in the third quarter, Asia Strong caught a pass from Teisha Hyman and laid the ball up plus the foul. On the ensuing possession, Strong used her body to create space for an offensive rebound. Equipped with size and strength that Legette-Jack has described as ‘professional-ready,’ Strong corralled a Syracuse miss and immediately kicked it back out to Dyaisha Fair. It didn’t take Fair long to see Wilson down low. Fair passed the ball to Wilson who laid the ball up with ease, tacking on two more quick points for the Orange.