Beat writers split on whether SU can overcome Pitt

No. 20 Syracuse has lost two straight games, but remains ranked for the fourth week in a row. Similarly, Pittsburgh has dropped two consecutive conference games, allowing 42 points in its most recent loss. Syracuse hasn’t defeated the Panthers since 2017, and its last win in the Steel City dates all the way back to 2001.

The Orange must win this week’s game against Pittsburgh to maintain its ranked status. Here is how our beat writers think it will go:

Alex Cirino (5-3)

Making some noise

Syracuse 32, Pittsburgh 20

This is it. Syracuse’s final chance to prove it belongs in the top 25. Before the season started, it seemed likely that the Orange would not have a chance on the road against Pittsburgh. But things are different. SU has established a passing game and that will continue to be a threat regardless of who the starting quarterback is. The Panthers are not the same team they were in the first two weeks of the season when they beat West Virginia and took No. 1 Tennessee to overtime.

Pittsburgh will still put up points, but Syracuse’s defense should hold strong despite its key injuries. Both the Orange’s offensive and defensive lineman were strong against Notre Dame. I expect that protection to bring out the best in Carlos Del Rio-Wilson in what should be his first career start. The guy’s got an arm. Give him the time he needs and he’ll guide SU to its seventh win of the season.

Connor Smith (5-3)

Steel City woes

Pittsburgh 31, Syracuse 20

Syracuse hasn’t won in Pittsburgh since 2001, and I expect that streak to continue on Saturday. Coming off two consecutive weeks of allowing at least 240 rushing yards, the Orange have to deal with the Atlantic Coast Conference’s rushing yards later, Israel Abanikanda. The junior is third in the nation with 1,086 yards, good for over 135 per game, and he’s added 16 touchdowns — best nationally. If you thought SU’s showing Saturday against Notre Dame’s three-headed backfield monster was bad, just wait until its undersized and depleted front six has to go against Abanikanda.

Outside of that large problem, Syracuse could also be without its starting quarterback. Dino Babers refused to give out details of whether Garrett Shrader or Del Rio-Wilson will get the majority of first-team reps this week. If Shrader does play against the Panthers, he won’t be at full strength after missing the second half of the ND game, and Del Rio-Wilson hasn’t started a game through two years at Florida and Syracuse. Either quarterback can give the Orange a chance to win — and I do think SU wins this game if Shrader is 100% — but the run defense and quarterback questions force me to take Pittsburgh.

Anthony Alandt (5-3)

Sloppy as a Primanti sandwich

Pittsburgh 40, Syracuse 28

It’s been an unfortunate fall from grace. A close loss at Clemson was followed up by a walloping by Notre Dame and then the announcement of Garrett Williams’ torn ACL. There’s just too much falling against the Orange heading into Pittsburgh to believe that this team can rebound. Connor is right — this game comes down to the defensive line.

Now, without Williams in the secondary and with a hobbled Shrader (or inexperienced Del-Rio Wilson) manning the offense, SU isn’t putting its best foot forward against a team that features Israel Abanikanda. Key injuries have plagued Syracuse in past seasons. It didn’t seem like that would be the case in 2022 until Notre Dame put up 246 rushing yards and picked off SU’s quarterbacks twice. The wheels will fall off of the Orange’s wagon and SU will enter its final home game against Florida State unranked.