The next day: Syracuse’s depleted, inexperienced defensive line is a major issue

Before the season even started, it was clear that Syracuse’s defensive line — its youngest position group — might be a weak spot. Caleb Okechukwu returned as an edge rusher and Terry Lockett looked to build on a promising freshman year up the middle. Stefon Thompson entered the 2022 season as the only veteran that defensive coordinator Tony White could depend on. But for the first six games of the season, it appeared that Syracuse’s core of linebackers would be able to help out the deficiencies of the defensive line.

It seemed Syracuse, even without Thompson and Lockett, could hold its own against some of the top rushing attacks in the country. It shut down Malik Cunningham when he scrambled and held a Purdue running back tandem that averages 130 rushing yards per game to just 61. Relatively unknown names like Kevon Darton and Steve Linton emerged as playmakers and stop-gap solutions.

Babers said during training camp that the team had gone after players in the transfer portal, but to no avail. He also noted that Syracuse didn’t want to bring in someone that might slow down the progression of one of its younger defensive linemen. Just because they’re older, Babers said, doesn’t mean they’re better. Syracuse wanted guys that could come in and immediately start. It couldn’t find anyone to meet that criteria. So the young guys became the guys.

“Us going deeper in the depth chart in practices, getting people ready, working overtime to get a lot of people ready really helped us in some of those situations with those guys stepping up,” Babers said prior to Syracuse’s loss to Clemson.

Then Notre Dame came to the JMA Wireless Dome. ND’s three-headed running back tandem exploited every defensive hole SU has. Babers said the Irish did exactly what they were supposed to, instead of relying on Drew Pyne’s arm. The Orange’s defensive line didn’t counter. In fact, it hardly made an effort to stop a rushing attack that ended with 246 yards on the ground and three touchdowns. The inexperience and undersized players finally came back to bite the holes in SU’s line.

The signs first arose against UConn in the second half. Nathan Carter, albeit in what was basically garbage time, led a Huskies attack that finished with 97 yards and one rushing touchdown. The final score allowed Babers and the Orange to look past it. But Carter broke off chunk runs of at least five yards multiple times.

Syracuse’s defensive line did enough to put away the Huskies. It took care of the next two games before allowing 149 yards on the ground to Virginia, then the season-high for SU. Tested, withered and now without Lockett and Thompson, Syracuse was averaging 3.25 sacks a game.

As Syracuse headed to Clemson, it stood as the second-best rushing defense in the Atlantic Coast Conference. It was coming off an NC State win in which the Wolfpack had 38 rushing attempts, the most SU had faced thus far. But the Orange were smothered by Will Shipley and Phil Mafah on the ground. The Tigers had a season-high 60 rushes and, including a 50-yard touchdown run from Shipley in the fourth quarter, finished with 293 rushing yards.

“It’s a horrible feeling,” linebacker Mikel Jones said after the loss. “It took a lot to get here and we just fell short again. It’s a bad feeling but we’re gonna keep working.”

Syracuse couldn’t stop the run. That helped Notre Dame, who has seven offensive linemen and four tight ends that it used throughout the game, including Michael Mayer, who’s as good a blocker as he is a receiving threat.

“They just turned around and kept handing the ball off to those three different backs,” Babers said.

Syracuse certainly can’t continue to allow opposing rushing attacks to slice through the defensive line like Notre Dame did on Saturday.

The game was won when…

Carlos Del-Rio Wilson tossed a pass intended for Trebor Pena that was tipped and caught by Notre Dame linebacker Marist Liufau. Pena was tightly covered, but Liufau sat in front of the route and tipped the pass, diverting its potential route and first down. The Irish then executed a 54-yard drive that would end in a touchdown, their first of an eventual three scores in the final quarter.

Del-Rio Wilson held his own against the Irish during his first meaningful minutes and the Orange battled back from a 24-7 deficit to make it a one-possession game, but the interception and ensuing touchdown from ND ensured a comeback wasn’t happening.

Quote of the night: Dino Babers

“I’m really disappointed about the loss but I still feel good about this football team,” Babers said. “We’re 6-2, the two opponents that we just played were extremely, extremely physical.”

After starting the season 6-0 for the first time since 1987, the Orange have now dropped two straight games, one to a National Championship contender on the road and the other to a team loaded with NFL talent.

Stat to know: 9

Pyne completed just nine passes against Syracuse, finishing with 116 yards, one touchdown and an interception. It was his worst performance of the season. The Fighting Irish have been struggling with Pyne at the helm, but have adjusted their offense to be more run-heavy, leading to Babers calling it an “Army, Navy and Air Force” brand of football.

Ja’Had Carter picked off Pyne following a tipped ball intended for Mayer, setting up a 34-yard return late in the second quarter. Despite allowing 41 points to Notre Dame, the Orange’s secondary and linebackers held Pyne to just nine completions.

Game ball: Carlos Del-Rio Wilson

That switch could have gone a lot worse for the Orange. Del-Rio Wilson came in and held his own. The final result wasn’t favorable, nor was his 50% completion rate and interception. Jason Beck approached Del-Rio Wilson during halftime and told him to be ready. Oronde Gadsden II didn’t even know Del-Rio Wilson was coming in for Shrader.

“Just watching him in the first half, he just didn’t have all the tools in the toolbox, and I didn’t think it was fair to have him out there with all of those athletes,” Babers said of Shrader.

Babers sees a ton of potential in Del-Rio Wilson, who didn’t see any game action in his redshirt year at Florida last season. He struggled during training camp, and Babers dismissed any questions surrounding the transfer quarterback competing for the starting job. But Shrader, who could enter the NFL Draft or graduate after this year, has a competent backup waiting in the wings.

Three final points

Punting woes

Max Von Marburg was the starting punter this year, beating out the struggling James Williams. He has averaged 42.5 yards per punt coming into the game, but things started to fall apart last week against Clemson and continued against the Fighting Irish, culminating in his benching.

After a three and out to begin the third quarter, Von Marburg’s punt from the 7-yard line fluttered down the left sideline to SU’s 35-yard line, netting just 28 yards. He was pulled in the fourth quarter. But when Williams came in, his first punt was blocked and put the Irish two yards away from the endzone. ND’s Audric Estime scored on the next play. Babers said he knew his team was losing the field position battle, and that’s why he switched to Williams.

That first pick

Seven seconds into the game, the Orange were down 7-0. Shrader threw a play action pass right into the chest of Notre Dame’s Brandon Joseph, who ran it back for a touchdown.

“Obviously, when you throw an interception for a touchdown, you get a punt blocked for a touchdown, that’s tough, tough, tough to overcome,” head coach Dino Babers said postgame.

The pick set the tone for Shrader to finish 5-of-14 for just 35 passing yards before getting benched due to injuries.

Rotating defenders

Mikel Jones said after the game that the Orange were trying to rotate in as many players as they could to stay fresh. He admitted that the defense played hard, but likely weren’t physical enough to pull out a win. For the second straight week, the Orange had to dig deep into their depth chart to ensure they wouldn’t completely fall apart like they did in the second half of the Clemson loss.

Garrett Williams, who was initially injured during the NC State game, missed the second half of Saturday’s loss. He went into the medical tent during the first half and was seen on the sidelines on crutches. Babers wouldn’t provide specifics on Williams’ injury.

The only way to combat being undersized, Babers said, was for the Orange to force three and outs, which they had difficulty doing.

Next up: Pittsburgh

The Panthers have had an up and down year and enter their next game against the Orange at 4-4 and on a two-game losing streak. In the first two games of the year, they narrowly lost to then-No. 24 Tennessee in overtime and beat West Virginia. After two nonconference wins, they lost to Georgia Tech by five points at home before easily beating Virginia Tech. Then-No. 24 North Carolina comfortably beat Pittsburgh yesterday.

Running back Israel Abanikanda leads the team with 1,086 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. He had a career game against Virginia Tech, finishing with 320 yards and six rushing touchdowns.