Antisemitic graffiti reported in Watson Theater Thursday

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

A SUNY ESF student reported antisemitic graffiti on a desk in Watson Theater on Thursday, according to Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety Bias Incident Reports website.

The student said there was no graffiti when they sat at the same desk earlier in the week, leading DPS to believe the graffiti would have been drawn sometime between Tuesday and Thursday, according to the report.

The graffiti was no longer there when DPS officers visited Watson Theater in response to the report, the incident report reads. DPS inspected other desks in the area and is currently reviewing security camera footage, according to the report.

Craig Stone, DPS chief and associate vice president, said in the report that DPS had not at the time of its posting identified the person responsible for the drawing.

“We have interviewed several individuals who were in Watson Theater, but have yet to identify any leads or additional information,” Stone said in the report. “We ask that anyone who may have information about this incident contact us immediately.”

Students and community members can contact DPS at 315-443-2224. To report a bias incident, students can use the Stop Bias website, email [email protected] or call 315-443-3514.