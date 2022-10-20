To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Syracuse University is in the process of removing all items related to Eric and Jason Coker from the Pan Am Flight 103/Lockerbie Air Disaster Archives at the request of the Coker family, according to a university spokesperson.

The university has already taken down the digital archives for the Coker twins, the spokesperson told The Daily Orange.

The twins have been honored through Remembrance Week since its inception, as the two died in the Pan Am Flight 103 terrorist attack that also killed another 33 students in SU’s abroad program.

On Oct. 11, The D.O. reported that the twins sent letters to their family containing antisemitic language and a swastika.

Since the letters were discovered, members of the 2022-23 Remembrance Scholar cohort published a letter to the editor in The D.O., writing that the program must alter how the pair are remembered.

The group also announced in the letter that they will continue to include the Coker twins’ names in this year’s programming with a “different meaning.”

“We are not honoring and celebrating their hateful actions,” those who signed the letter wrote on Oct. 13. “We are remembering their deaths as a result of terrorism.”