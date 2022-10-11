Antisemitic language found in Remembrance archives

Content Warning: This story contains mentions of anti-Semitic language.

Two victims of the Pan Am Flight 103 bombing used antisemitic language in written correspondence with their family, according to archival material from Syracuse University’s Special Collections Research Center.

Jason and Eric Coker both used antisemitic language and imagery in letters to family members in 1988, the year of the attack. The twins are part of a group of 35 victims memorialized annually by SU’s Remembrance Week, in which the university selects current SU seniors to represent the victims.

SU will continue to “honor and remember” the victims of Pan Am Flight 103, including the Coker twins, a spokesperson for the university wrote in a statement to The Daily Orange.

The letter from Eric is a Mother’s Day card dated May 4, 1988. The copy of the card in the university archive reads “May the wisdom of the Torah enrich all your days. Congratulations on your Bat Mitzvah.” Next to the message, Eric drew a swastika.

In the letter, Eric wrote “Of all the sparse … and mangy cards for mother’s day, I found the perfect one. Hang it high, and show it to grandma. I’m sure you missed the occasion when you were 13, so here’s the card 43 years late.”

Eric and Jason Coker Collection,

Pan Am Flight 103/Lockerbie Air Disaster Archives

Syracuse University Libraries

In a Christmas letter to his family while he was studying in London, Jason Coker wrote in a card which had “Seasons Greetings” printed inside. Under the message, Jason wrote in parentheses, “what’s happened to all those cards that just read ‘Merry Christmas’ — maybe The Isrealites burn them all during Chanheka (sic).”

Under the message, Jason Coker wrote and underlined “Merry Christmas.”

Eric and Jason Coker Collection,

Pan Am Flight 103/Lockerbie Air Disaster Archives

Syracuse University Libraries

The letters are from the University Special Collections Research Center in a file dedicated to Eric and Jason Coker. On the file containing the letters, the university printed the following message:

“Please note, this folder contains material that users may find objectionable due to offensive imagery and language of an antisemitic nature. Historical records are evidence of the time in which they were created and may include harmful content. These materials are preserved and presented for their historical and research value.”

A similar message was added to the university’s digital collections for the attack online.

In a statement to The D.O., the university wrote that a member of this year’s Remembrance Scholar cohort found the antisemitic content.

“Hate in all its forms, including antisemitism, has no place at Syracuse University,” the university spokesperson wrote. “We regret that our student witnessed this hate first-hand.”

The university also announced in the statement that this year’s cohort met with Syracuse Hillel Rabbi Ethan Bair, Hendricks Chapel Dean Brian Konkol and Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion Mary Grace Almandrez.

“Together the scholars are identifying a path forward that will allow them and future scholars to remember the victims as a collective, and to recognize the potential they never got to realize,” the statement said.

The Daily Orange reached out to a family member who did not provide further comment.

This post will be updated with additional reporting.