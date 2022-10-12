Syracuse Common Council approves application increasing transportation access

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

The Syracuse Common Council approved a federal application Tuesday to support transportation access for communities historically cut off from economic opportunities due to poor infrastructure.

The application, filed under the Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program, includes a maximum of $500,000 in financing. The funding will go toward expanding bicycle, pedestrian and other public mobility and transportation access between Martin Luther King Boulevard on the Southside and the Onondaga Creekwalk on the Southwest side of Syracuse.

The program is under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provides $550 billion to improve and expand transportation infrastructure, internet access, clean drinking water and measures against climate change across the U.S.

In another attempt to address Syracuse’s infrastructure, the council approved an application to the Restore New York Communities Initiative on Oct. 4. The initiative would allocate funds to renovate abandoned buildings.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the council also approved an application to the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s HOME ARP program, which would provide up to $5 million in funding for affordable housing and rent assistance.

The council held a public hearing before its meeting Tuesday to gather public comment on the application. Council President Helen Hudson said that the council received one comment, which was in support of the application.

The council also voted to reallocate funding left over from the 2021-2022 fiscal year from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to purchase a van that will be used to provide medical and dental services to homeless people living in Syracuse.

For the program, the city is partnering with the nonprofit organization In My Father’s Kitchen, which provides outreach to homeless people according to its website.

According to a Jan. 2021 Point-in-Time survey conducted by the Housing and Homelessness Coalition of Central New York, there were 469 homeless people in Syracuse.

The council also unanimously approved an agreement with the Greater Syracuse Land Bank to allocate $750,000 to help restore vacant and substandard properties throughout the city.

Other Business:

Councilor Jimmy Monto introduced legislation to nominate Blondean Young, a Syracuse University alum working at the Paul Robeson Performing Arts Center, to the Syracuse Public Arts Commission. The Common Council approved the nomination to the seat, which Monto held prior to joining the council.

Councilor Amir Gethers, who police charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment following a domestic violence call on Sept. 21, was in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting.

Councilor Michael Greene introduced Councilor Latoya Allen’s assigned legislation as she was not in attendance.