Common Council approves Restore New York Communities Initiatives application

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

The Syracuse Common Council unanimously authorized Mayor Ben Walsh to submit an application for the Restore New York Community Initiative Wednesday afternoon. The initiative provides funding to revitalize commercial and residential properties.

The Common Council alloted up to $5 million to be directed to funding the restoration, the maximum for a city of Syracuse’s size. The project would involve the rehabilitation, demolition and reconstruction of property in the Washington Square and Court Woodlawn neighborhoods.

The Washington Square neighborhood sits just east of Onondaga Lake and the Destiny USA mall. Court Woodlawn is located just east of Washington Square.

The council approved the demolition of only one property: 721 LeMoyne Ave. According to the council’s agenda, all of the properties listed within the agreement are vacated.

In July, Governor Kathy Hochul said that she sees potential in “blighted” properties like the ones the Common Council and Walsh are proposing renovations on.

“These spaces once had purpose and are now in need of funding and vision to breathe new life into neighborhoods,” Hochul wrote in a press release. “Restore New York funding gives localities the resources to transform abandoned and neglected properties, helping rebuild and strengthen communities across the state.”

The agreement ensures that funds acquired through the state grant would be used appropriately for specific projects as part of the Restore New York Communities Initiative.

While the program states that applicants like Syracuse must contribute 10% of what New York funds for the project, the council approved the bill under the assumption that no funding from the community would be necessary.

The Restore New York Community Initiative also requires that municipalities in the program hold a public hearing to discuss the application and property lists. Syracuse held its own public hearing within Wednesday’s special meeting, but nobody spoke in favor or against the measure.

Empire State Development, a public agency related to construction in New York, will facilitate the deployment of the program.

“Restore New York gives municipalities the support they need to create real change in their communities, especially their downtown centers,” said Hope Knight, the CEO and Commissioner of Empire State Development, in Hochul’s press release.

The deadline to submit a final application is Tuesday, October 11th. With the Common Council’s approval, Walsh will have until Tuesday at 3 p.m. to submit the application.

Last year, Walsh campaigned on a “Plan to Keep Rising” platform, which included promoting neighborhood stability and rehabilitation programs designed to target specific communities in Syracuse. In his reelection efforts in October 2021, Walsh stressed the need for continued growth for the city of Syracuse.

“We are not satisfied with where we are. We are making progress. It’s undeniable, but we have so much more to do,” Walsh said. “If we continue to work together and continue to rise above, I promise you, Syracuse will keep rising.”

Other Business:

Amir Gethers, who was arrested following a domestic violence call on Sept. 21, was in attendance at Wednesday’s meeting.