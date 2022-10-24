SU reports under 20 student COVID cases for second-straight week

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

After reaching nearly 120 COVID-19 cases in early September, Syracuse University is continuing to report under 20 active cases among students for the second-straight week.

On Oct. 14, SU reported 15 student COVID-19 cases. As of Oct. 22, the university is reporting 9 student cases, 6 fewer than the week prior. Of the students currently with COVID-19, six are from off-campus apartments, one is from a South Campus apartment and two other students are in main campus residence halls.

As of Oct. 21,10 faculty and staff reported testing positive for COVID-19, said Sarah Scalese, SU’s senior associate vice president for communications, in a statement to The Daily Orange,

The Barnes Center at the Arch is offering flu vaccines through its ongoing clinics over the next two months. SU requires flu vaccination for all students.

Cases have also decreased throughout the county. While Onondaga County reported a peak of 535 cases in one day in early April, September’s peak was 362 cases.