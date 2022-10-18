Students should consider the negative effects of dating apps before using them

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Since arriving at Syracuse University, I haven’t met a soul that hasn’t had some sort of experience with dating apps. Some may be looking for casual hookups, some may just be using it for fun, while others may be using these apps to find a relationship. During the past couple of years since the pandemic, dating app usage has skyrocketed, with Tinder recording 300 billion swipes in a day and other dating apps recording an increase in activity. Hookup culture can be great for people who want the “no strings attached” feeling, but users don’t usually realize the negative consequences of dating apps until they are too into the game.

The average Tinder user spends 90 minutes per day on the app, rating people on their looks and a small biography with a maximum capability of 500 characters. Constantly swiping on others’ profiles or having people swipe on yours can cause stress, anxiety or depression. Dating app users experience more mental health problems than non-users. Many users may not share the same intentions and actions such as “ghosting” – or when a user stops talking to a person without any warning – or deceit can be common. The effects can be dehumanizing, lead to low mood, trust issues and self-doubt.

Another negative aspect associated with dating apps is poor body image and body dysmorphia. Users may start comparing themselves to the people present in the app and start believing that they don’t have a body worthy enough to be with the person that they see in the app. This, in turn, can lead to lower self-esteem.

Dr. Jessica Strübel, a researcher at the University of North Texas, conducted a study of over 1,300 people, and “found that being actively involved with Tinder, regardless of the user’s gender, was associated with body dissatisfaction, body shame, body monitoring, internalization of societal expectations of beauty, comparing oneself physically to other, and reliance on media for information on appearance and attractiveness.”

Dating apps also contribute to a sense of disposability. People tend to forget that these dating apps are technological innovations that use algorithms meant to keep you engaged. Algorithms are meant to keep you coming back to the app and, eventually, make the user addicted.

Additionally, sometimes using the apps can be a safety issue. An investigation conducted by Columbia Journalism Investigations found that more than a third of women surveyed who use these dating apps reported being sexually assaulted or raped by someone they met on an online site.

According to Business of Apps, the highest percentage of Tinder users are between the ages of 18 and 24 at 35 percent, followed closely by 25 and 34, at 25 percent. College students range from 17-32 years old, approximately the ages when Tinder usage is the highest.

At Syracuse University, 92.4 percent of the student body is in this age range. Dating and hookup culture is an integral part of the college experience, but SU students have to see the reality of these dating apps. Navigating classes and myriads of responsibilities of being a college student can be overwhelming, and dating apps shouldn’t contribute to this. If students see that using these apps are negatively impacting their mental health, they need to consider taking a break.

This column is not meant to stop anyone from using dating apps, but rather inform students that there are negative consequences that can be avoided. Before using apps, people need to be aware of the negative effects and use these apps with caution.

Daniela Dorado is a Junior creative writing major. Her column appears bi-weekly, and she can be reached at [email protected].