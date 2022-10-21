Falk College graduate student dies

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Shannon Giles, a graduate student in Syracuse University’s Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics, recently died, an SU administrator wrote in a campus-wide email Friday.

Giles was pursuing a master’s degree in social work through Falk’s online graduate program, wrote Allen Groves, senior vice president and chief student experience officer. She lived in Coventry, Rhode Island, with her husband and sons.

Groves wrote that students, faculty and staff can access counseling and support through various resources on campus. Students can find confidential counseling through the Barnes Center at the Arch 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by calling (315) 443-800. Ongoing support is available by calling Student Outreach and Retention at (315) 443-4357.

Faculty and staff can access resources through Carebridge, SU’s faculty and staff assistance program. Counseling is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at (800) 437-0911.

Hendricks Chapel is also available for support and services that all campus community members can reach at (315) 443-2901, Groves wrote.

“We send thoughts of care and comfort to all those close to her during this difficult time,” Groves wrote. “Please join me in keeping Shannon’s loved ones in your thoughts and lending support to those grieving.”