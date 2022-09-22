Opponent Preview: What to know about SU’s 2nd conference opponent Virginia

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse hasn’t beaten Virginia since 1977. Despite both teams being a part of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 2013, the two programs have faced just five total times. 2022’s matchup proves some sort of familiarity, though. Offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck came to Syracuse this offseason following a lengthy stint with Virginia that made quarterback Brennan Armstrong a top passer in the conference.

The Cavaliers come into Friday night on uneven footing through the first three games of Tony Elliott’s tenure as head coach. Elliot started off with a commanding win over Richmond. Then, Illinois easily defeated UVA, holding the Cavaliers to just three points in the process. Last week, a last-second field goal was the only thing that separated Virginia from an Old Dominion upset.

Prior to Virginia’s first and SU’s second ACC game of the season, here’s everything you need to know about the Cavaliers.

All-time series:

Virginia leads 3-2.

Last time they played

In 2015, Syracuse traveled to Virginia to maintain its above-.500 record that it garnered following a 3-0 start. The Orange went into the fourth quarter up 10 points, aided in part by a 21-point second quarter. But they allowed 10 points to UVA in the fourth quarter, including a final drive that ended with a game-tying field goal as time expired to force overtime. Despite quarterback Eric Dungey accounting for 235 yards of total offense and three touchdowns, Syracuse couldn’t keep up with the Cavaliers in the third overtime, falling 44-38.

SU nearly let the game slip away earlier when it coughed up two fumbles and failed to find the end zone inside Virginia’s 5-yard line. Cole Murphy also missed two field goal attempts, including one in the third overtime period. The loss marked the third of what would eventually become eight straight losses in the middle of a dismal 4-8 season.

The Cavaliers Report

Virginia is under the direction of Elliott, a hot commodity in the coaching carousel that the Cavaliers nabbed following Bronco Mendenhall’s resignation. It’s been a rocky beginning to the Elliott era, especially following a near upset from Old Dominion last week. They’re averaging just 17.7 points per game, which includes a three-point showing in their Week 2 loss to Illinois. Armstrong and the rest of UVA’s once-robust offense are having a difficult time thus far finding their new identity after Anae and Beck.

Emily Steinberger | Senior Staff Photographer

Armstrong is only completing 52.9% of his passes and is hardly a rushing threat. Virginia does have 530 combined rushing yards, split between Armstrong, Xavier Brown and Perris Jones, but has only notched four touchdowns on the ground.

Defensively, the Cavaliers have six players with at least 10 unassisted tackles thus far. Like the Old Dominion game, their defense can shut down opposing rush attacks. They’ve allowed 457 yards on the ground and one rushing touchdown this season, a trend that could prove difficult for Sean Tucker, who hasn’t broken off a run past 13 yards and is coming off his worst statistical performance against Purdue.

How Syracuse beats Virginia

Passing the ball is what’s going to earn Syracuse a fourth victory against Virginia, who’s all too familiar with the Orange’s coaching staff. Virginia’s heavy rush attack also heavily plays into the hand of Anae, who should continue to work his magic with motions, bunch sets and new routes that have confused opposing defenses. Tucker might not have the same attack that he enjoyed in the first two weeks, but his presence will be known if he gets more involved in the passing game against Virginia.

Isaiah Jones was ruled out for likely the rest of the season by Babers on Monday following an arm injury in the fourth quarter of the Purdue game. Courtney Jackson, Devaughn Cooper and Damien Alford have stepped up in the revamped offense as valuable threats for Shrader to target. Oronde Gadsden II has also emerged as one of the most useful receiving tight ends Syracuse has enjoyed in recent years.

Sprinkle in a touch of that “mob mentality” magic, which can shut down Armstrong and render his versatile arm ineffective, and Syracuse has a recipe for yet another commanding win. Reigning ACC Linebacker of the Week Mikel Jones can lead a 3-3-5 formation to another valiant performance against UVA, who’s offense has already been off to a topsy-turvy start.

Stat to know: 14 points off turnovers allowed

Syracuse is well-versed in the language of turnovers this season. It has three interceptions and three fumble recoveries through the first handful of games. Luckily for the Orange, Virginia has already allowed 14 points off turnovers, led by Armstrong’s three interceptions, two of which came in the loss against the Illini.

Emily Steinberger | Senior Staff Photographer

Syracuse’s young defensive line, led by Caleb Okechukwu, has gotten to each opposing quarterback, forcing either a snuffed out run game or drive-ending sacks. Garrett Williams, while burned on a few key plays against Purdue’s Charlie Jones, enjoyed the matchup against an NFL-caliber talent, Babers said. Williams can rebound against Virginia, along with lockdown play from Duce Chestnut and Alijah Clark to force more turnovers, and convert them into points on Friday.

Player to watch: Anthony Johnson, No. 3, Cornerback

Leading the Cavaliers with 14 unassisted tackles and third on the team in overall tackles, Johnson has backed up his 2021 campaign with a stellar start to his fifth year. A Pro Football Focus All-ACC Third Team selection last year, Johnson also grabbed Virginia’s only interception this season and should match up well against Alford, or whoever Anae opts to send outside.

On a defense that is now tasked with shutting down a top ACC offense, Johnson will prove to be a stellar pillar for the Cavaliers. Shrader has missed a few open receivers on second and third looks. Johnson can further disrupt Shrader’s progressions, leading to scrambling plays and halted drives.