Syracuse freshman Dom Foster suspended for violating team rules

Syracuse freshman defensive back Dom Foster has been suspended from the team for a violation of team rules, SU Athletics announced. The length of the suspension remains unclear.

Listed as a wide receiver, Foster saw time as both a wideout and defensive back during training camp. He enrolled this spring and started as a cornerback before asking head coach Dino Babers to be moved to wide receiver early in preseason camp, where he practiced up until the time of his suspension.

Foster was recruited out of Warren G. Harding High School in Warren, Ohio, and ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals. He recorded 18 touchdowns and 1,453 yards as a wide receiver over his high school career, and in his senior year notched 1,700 all-purpose yards, 21 touchdowns and two interceptions while playing both sides of the ball. Foster also averaged over 40 yards per return as a kickoff and punt return specialist in high school.

The 5-foot-11, 166-pound Foster was not expected to contribute; the Orange return a number of notable receivers including Courtney Jackson, Damien Alford and Anthony Queeley, while also adding former Florida Atlantic and Florida State wideout D’Marcus Adams. Michigan quarterback Dan Villari also has seen time at wide receiver during training camp, creating a crowded room for Foster to compete for playing time.

SU opens its season next Saturday at home against Louisville, which handled the Orange 41-3 last season.