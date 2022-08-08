Dr. Kevin Stensberg named interim student living director

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Dr. Kevin Stensberg will replace Terra Peckskamp as the new interim senior director of Student Living, according to an email sent to Syracuse University Resident Advisors on Monday.

Peckskamp is joining Colgate University as the school’s assistant vice president for residential life, said Rob Hradsky, SU’s vice president for the student experience, in the email.

Hradsky also informed RAs that Courtney Bazan Colvin will replace George Athanas as interim director of residential life. Athanas will remain at SU, joining the Center for Learning and Academic Student Success, the email continued.

Both Stensberg and Bazan Colvin have experience working in higher education. Stensberg previously served as the vice president of student affairs at Northeastern University, where he also obtained a doctoral degree in organizational leadership.

“My experience has prepared me to be an innovative, globally-aware, data-minded, student-centered, future-focused Vice President of Student Affairs,” Stensburg wrote on his LinkedIn’s “About” section.

Additionally, Bazan Colvin was previously an associate director of residential life at SU, Hradsky wrote.

The changes come only six days before RAs move in on August 14 to start training.