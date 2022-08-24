Conole emphasizes reproductive rights, climate change following Democratic primary victory

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

On Tuesday, dozens of people gathered at Saltine Warrior Sports Pub in downtown Syracuse from dusk to nearly midnight, watching the primary election results from multiple screens inside.

Francis Conole, the winner of the Democratic primary for New York’s redrawn 22nd Congressional District, appeared in front of his campaign staff and supporters at around 10:53 p.m. He then declared victory before major outlets called the election.

Sarah Klee Hood, another Democratic candidate, trailed Conole by 1,082 votes as of 12:48 a.m. on Wednesday. Hours later at 9:56 a.m., she conceded the race on Twitter.

During his three-minute victory speech at the event, Conole cited economic recovery, climate change and women’s freedom as challenges for the community and throughout the country.

“This really has been a campaign of grit and determination,” Conole said, thanking his campaign staff and supporters at the party. “All of you have been such a big part of our campaign, and we are fighting for really big things.”

During an interview with The Daily Orange, Conole recalled his past primary elections and described the current one as a campaign of “twists and turns,” involving the state’s congressional redistricting and a global pandemic.

“I know what it feels like to be in a tough primary — I’ve been in multiple tough primaries,” he said.

Conole previously ran against Dana Balter for what was then New York’s 24th Congressional District in 2020, losing to her in the Democratic primary.

Conole also told The D.O. he believes the country has taken a step backward on protecting reproductive rights, and that he will be a “champion” to restore the right to choose at the federal level.

“I’m a naval officer. I’ve taken six oaths to the Constitution and every time I’ve done that, it’s been to a constitution where the Supreme Court affirmed that right was protected and now it’s not,” Conole said. “I think it’s really counter to our values.”

As a Navy veteran, Conole commended Syracuse University’s Institute for Veterans and Military Families. He said he is looking forward to working with the institution to continue protecting the rights of veterans.

“What (Vice Chancellor Mike Haynie) has done has been extremely impressive with (the IVMF) — it’s top in the country. It’s something for all Syracuse and all central New Yorkers to really be proud of,” he said.

Reflecting on incumbent Rep. John Kakto’s legacy, Conole said while he disagrees with Katko on a number of policy issues related to environment, gun control and reproductive rights, he still wants to commend Katko for his service to the community and the country.

“I think he made the right vote there at the end, certainly with Donald Trump. And I think that allows him to really leave office with honor. I really wish him and his family well,” Conole said.

Conole is set to confront Republican Brandon Williams — whom he calls an “extreme” candidate — in the upcoming general election. Conole said he will continue to connect with voters and narrow their concerns.

“My message to all central New Yorkers is we are fighting for you. We are fighting for our future,” Conole said to the crowd. “I continue to believe that if we’re going to confront the challenges of our time, we are (going to) have to do it together.