SU physics professor Duncan Brown named vice president for research

Syracuse University has named Duncan Brown, a physics professor at SU, the new vice president for research, according to a Friday SU News release.

Brown, the Charles Brightman Endowed Professor of Physics, will start his new position on Aug. 15, SU wrote in the release.

In his new role, Brown will oversee around $100 million in research funding allocated toward different academic fields such as the natural sciences, engineering, education, social sciences and law. He will also lead the Office of Research.

“Duncan’s career here at Syracuse University is truly a model of leadership, scholarship, innovation, academic excellence and mentorship,” wrote Gretchen Ritter, SU’s vice chancellor and provost, in the release. “He has all the professional experience and personal qualities necessary to lead the research, scholarship and creative enterprise and secure our position as a world-class research university.”

In the release, Ritter also thanked professor Ramesh Raina for serving as the interim vice president for research since January 2020.

“Ramesh took on the interim leadership role just as the pandemic gripped our nation. He engineered a remarkable recovery of our research enterprise after the pandemic,” Ritter said. “As a result, this year will be one of the most productive years on record for Syracuse University.”

Brown earned his Ph.D. in physics from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and was also a postdoctoral scholar at Caltech. He is internationally acclaimed for his leadership in the discovery of gravitational waves by the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory, SU wrote in the release.

At the university, SU wrote, Brown played an important part in securing more than $15 million in research funding since first coming to the university in 2007. Brown has also previously served as the faculty representative to SU’s Board of Trustees. He also helped in the creation of the university’s Research Computer group.

“We are fortunate to have an internal leader of Duncan’s caliber to take our research enterprise to the next level,” Ritter said. “I look forward to working with him in his new role and have great confidence in his ability to inspire, empower and support our talented scholars.”