Whitman Dean Gene Anderson to leave SU, Alexander McKelvie to become interim dean

Dean Eugene “Gene” Anderson of the Martin J. Whitman School of Management will leave Syracuse University next month, Provost Gretchen Ritter wrote in an email to Whitman students, faculty and staff Thursday.

Alexander McKelvie, Whitman’s associate dean for undergraduate and master’s education and a professor of entrepreneurship, will serve as interim dean starting on July 1.

Anderson will join the University of Pittsburgh following his departure. He will serve as the dean of the Joseph M. Katz Graduate School of Business and College of Business Administration.

“I am particularly grateful for the many ways Dean Anderson has advanced academic excellence and enhanced the student experience and success at the Whitman School, all while navigating the challenges presented by the global pandemic,” Ritter wrote in the email.

Since being appointed in 2017, Anderson has hired 21 new full-time faculty and led the development of dual degrees with several other colleges at SU and a joint M.D./MBA program with SUNY Upstate Medical University, according to an SU News release.

“Thanks to his vision and service, the Whitman School is stronger, more distinctive and better positioned for continued growth,” Chancellor Kent Syverud said in the release.

McKelvie joined SU in 2007 as an assistant professor. While at the university, he chaired the Department of Entrepreneurship and Emerging Enterprises from 2014 to 2019.

“(McKelvie’s) long track record as a leader, innovator, educator and researcher will serve the Whitman School well during this time of transition,” Ritter said in the release. “I am grateful for his dedication to the school’s students, faculty and staff, and am confident he will provide strong leadership and stability as we endeavor to identify the next dean while maintaining the tremendous growth trajectory at Whitman.”