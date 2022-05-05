With potential repeal of Roe v. Wade, SU must protect student reproductive rights

Editor’s note: This Editorial Board contains mentions of rape and sexual assault.

Inciting a political firestorm, the Supreme Court confirmed Tuesday that the leak of the majority draft opinion written by Justice Alito was authentic. This means that the 1972 Roe v. Wade landmark ruling that guaranteed federal constitutional protection for abortion rights, and the Court’s decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, could be overturned.

Overturning this 49-year-old precedent is instigating fear and rage amongst many Syracuse University students. SU must take immediate action to ensure that students who could lose their right to abortion in their home state can rely on their school for access to reproductive healthcare and support, especially given that the repeal of Roe v. Wade would disproportionately affect college students.

Rape cases on college campuses is an issue that impacts many students, putting them at risk of unwanted and traumatic pregnancies. According to the Rape, Abuse & Insect National Network (RAINN), 13% of all students experience rape or sexual assault through physical force, violence, or incapacitation. Specifically, students in the LGBTQ community, Black students and those with disabilities are at an even higher risk of being sexually assaulted on campus.

Overturning Roe v. Wade’s landmark ruling would ban abortion almost immediately in 13 states. Five states have pre-Roe abortion bans that could be enforced again. Fourteen states could restrict abortions to 22 weeks or less. With rape and sexual assault posing such a high risk on college campuses, Roe v. Wade being overturned has the potential of jeopardizing the futures of every college student who is able to get pregnant, especially those whose permanent residence is in a state that would not protect the right to abortion.

If an SU student were to be inpregnated as a result of getting raped on campus and then return to their permanent residence in a state that bans abortion, they would have to either carry a baby that was made out of sexual assault, or get an illegal and likely unsafe abortion. Students shouldn’t be forced to make a decision that puts them at fault either way they choose. Every college student should have the right to safe and accessible reproductive healthcare.

In response to the overturn of Roe v. Wade, SU must provide the necessary resources for students to ease rising tensions. First and foremost, if students feel unsafe in their state of residency, SU should offer resources that allow students to easily reside in Syracuse year-round.

Second, SU should make contraception resources widely accessible. Access to Plan B and condoms, for example, should be free for students in the Barnes Center at The Arch, regardless of what type of insurance they have. Currently, Plan B costs $49.00, a standard amount nationwide, at the Barnes Center, said Sarah Scalese, senior associate vice president for communications at SU, in a statement to The Daily Orange.

Third, SU needs to adjust their First-Year Seminar (FYS) curriculum to include sexual health education. In addition, the curriculum should inform students of the reproductive healthcare resources available to students at SU.

Resources currently available in the Barnes Center include free condoms, the sale of emergency contraceptives such as Plan B, Encontra and Levonorgestrel, Barnes Center Peer Educators, an annual Planned Parenthood guest speaker and referrals to sexual health organizations. SU needs to make students more aware of these resources to ensure they are protected if Roe v. Wade gets overturned.

Finally, SU should strengthen their relationship with Planned Parenthood. As of right now, when students meet with Barnes Center professionals, they are only able to refer students to Planned Parenthood, among other sexual health organizations. The Barnes Center should allocate resources on campus to students that more directly align with what Planned Parenthood offers.

The health care team in the Barnes Center makes referrals to Planned Parenthood and other sexual health organizations including FACES at Syracuse Model Neighborhoods, Inc., ACR Health, and Syracuse Community Health Centers Family Planning Services, said Scalese.

After decades of fighting and protesting for reproductive rights, our nation is on the brink of a monumental setback. Our trust in the Supreme Court is in question, but holding on to hope is necessary now more than ever. Syracuse University must ensure students that their reproductive rights will be protected in the likely case that Roe v. Wade’s landmark decision gets overturned.

