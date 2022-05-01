Gov. Kathy Hochul announces funds for organizations to help gun violence victims

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

The McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center in Onondaga County will receive $670,000 in funding as a part of New York state’s Community Violence Intervention Act, according to a Wednesday press release from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office.

The funding comes from the federal Victims of Crime Act. The law allocated $6.36 million in funds to New York state. The remaining funds will be given to organizations in Brooklyn, Manhattan, Albany and Erie County over the next two years.

“The funding will enable McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center and our partner in this initiative, Street Addiction Institute, to reach out to our community and help reduce trauma created by gun violence and enhance our prevention efforts,” said Colleen Merced, the executive director of the McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center, in the press release.

The grants will be dispersed by the Office of Victim Services to fund outreach staff to connect with victims and families, crisis responders, licensed social workers and other staff. Funds will also go toward training, equipment and emergency funding for special items such as clothing, housing and transportation expenses.

Increased resources to combat gun violence was a key issue Mayor Ben Walsh raised to the governor at the beginning of the state budget process, and the recent allocation of funds reflects her acknowledging and acting on that, Walsh said in the release.

“We need every resource possible to overcome gun violence and assist our children,” Walsh said in the release.

Hochul’s extension of Executive Order No. 211, which declares gun violence to be a statewide emergency, allows the Office of Victim Services to streamline applications from organizations interested in receiving the funding.

Additionally, Hochul proclaimed April 24-30, 2022 to be National Crime Victims’ Rights Week in New York state and designated several landmarks across the state, including the New York State Fairgrounds, to be lit up blue, green and orange, the colors designated for this year’s national observance.

Hochul added in the release that the newly allocated funds will allow programs to expand their reach and provide people with increased critical support, including for mental health services to treat trauma that comes with long-term exposure to community violence.

“New York will never waiver in its commitment to ensuring that victims of gun violence and other crimes can access services wherever and whenever they need them,” Hochul said in the release. “We are taking a comprehensive approach to tackling gun violence while also ensuring all New Yorkers, no matter their race or background, are treated with dignity and respect.”