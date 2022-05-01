DPS reports 12 burglaries near SU campus since April 16

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Five burglaries have recently occurred in off-campus neighborhoods, according to a Department of Public Safety email Sunday evening.

The most recent burglaries occurred at 800 block of Ackerman Avenue, 700 block of Livingston Avenue, 700 block of Lancaster Avenue, 800 block of Clarendon Street and 1200 block of Madison Street. The email did not specify the date on which these burglaries occurred but said they occurred between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m.

The email described the two suspects as male, wearing dark clothing and approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall. There were no signs of forced entry in the above incidents, according to the email.

DPS and the Syracuse Police Department are investigating those incidents, the email said. The two agencies are adding more patrols in the affected areas through the end of the semester.

This is the third DPS email regarding burglaries occurring near campus in the past 15 days. The department announced burglaries happened at three off-campus locations in an April 16 email. Another email sent on April 21 detailed incidents occurred at four additional locations. The most recent email brings the total number of incidents within the time frame to 12.