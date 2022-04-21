DPS, SPD investigating 7 off-campus burglaries reported in April

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety and the Syracuse Police Department are investigating several burglaries in off-campus neighborhoods, according to a campus-wide email Thursday.

The most recent incidents were reported at four locations: the 1300 block of East Adams Street, 1200 block of Harrison Street, 700 block of Ostrom Avenue and 200 block of Comstock Avenue, according to the email.

This is the second DPS email in April regarding off-campus burglaries. On Saturday, a campus-wide email stated that the department was investigating burglaries at the 800 block of Ostrom Avenue, 500 block of Euclid Avenue and 200 block of Comstock Avenue.

Both emails stated that the alleged burglars entered properties through unlocked windows and doors, and there were no reports involving forced entry.