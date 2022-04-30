Former SU guard Jayla Thornton enters transfer portal ahead of 6th NCAA season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Former Syracuse guard Jayla Thornton entered the transfer portal on Friday, per syracuse.com, becoming the fifth player from the 2021-22 roster to make the decision. Thornton entered the transfer portal two days before the May 1 deadline, which keeps her eligible to play the 2022-23 season.

After spending four seasons at Howard, Thornton transferred to Syracuse in April 2021 as the reigning Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Player of the Year. She holds the conference’s record for most 3-point field goals made, with 275.

The Newark, New Jersey, native made just five appearances for Syracuse last season — playing in each of the first five games — which included 12 points in her Orange debut against Monmouth on Nov. 10. In late November, Thornton was ruled out for the remainder of the season due to injury. Because of her injury status, she was granted another year of NCAA eligibility. The 2022-23 season will be Thornton’s sixth as a collegiate basketball player.

Aside from Thornton, Chrislyn Carr, Christianna Carr, Priscilla Williams and Julianna Walker have also entered the transfer portal at the end of the 2021-22 season. So far, Chrislyn, Christianna and Williams have announced their transfer destinations. Chrislyn will be playing at Atlantic Coast Conference powerhouse Louisville, while Christianna and Williams transferred to Arkansas and South Florida, respectively.