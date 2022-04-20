Chrislyn Carr announces transfer to Louisville

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Former Syracuse guard Chrislyn Carr transferred to Louisville on Wednesday, per syracuse.com. Carr, who played one season at Syracuse, will spend her final year of NCAA eligibility with the Cardinals.

Carr was the second player from the 2021-22 roster to announce her decision to enter the transfer portal. The Davenport, Iowa, native transferred to Syracuse after spending half the 2020-21 season at Baylor. Before playing at Baylor, she played at Texas Tech, where she was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year in 2019.

She led all Syracuse starters in 3-point percentage at 37.2% this past season. Additionally, she started all 29 games this season, including a season-high 23 points against Buffalo and then-No. 18 Ohio State.

Carr was one of four players to enter the transfer portal at the end of the season, citing “unexpected coaching changes” as one of the reasons for her decision to transfer.

“I think she kind of knew there was going to be another coach coming, and that coach is probably not going to be able to get the kind of players they need to (have) a successful season,” said Chris Carr, her father, regarding her decision to transfer.

Carr becomes the second player of those to enter the transfer portal and officially commit to a program, after Priscilla Williams landed at South Florida. Carr is also the second Syracuse player to transfer to Louisville in the last two seasons following Emily Engstler’s departure before the 2021-22 season.