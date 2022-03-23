Chrislyn Carr, Christianna Carr enter transfer portal

Syracuse seniors Chrislyn Carr and Christianna Carr announced Wednesday that they have entered the transfer portal after one season with the Orange. Chrislyn averaged 14.2 points and 2.6 assists per game while Christianna averaged 11.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Chrislyn and Christianna both transferred to Syracuse last January. Chrislyn arrived after three seasons at Texas Tech and Christianna following three seasons with Kansas State. Syracuse has now seen three players this week enter the transfer portal after freshman Julianna Walker’s decision on Monday.

Chrislyn cemented herself as one of the Orange’s three main guards in a starting five that rarely changed throughout the season. Despite some games of inconsistent play, turnovers and poor shooting, Chrislyn finished the year with team-highs in 3-point shooting and field goal percentage.

She is now in search of her fourth stop in college and her sixth stop overall since high school. “It’s been challenging, just being at different places,” Chrislyn told The Daily Orange prior to the season. She defined herself as an “up-tempo player,” which translated well to acting head coach Vonn Read’s fast-paced style of play this season, one that incorporated a full court press.

Syracuse’s lack of size forced Christianna inside for the first time in her career, a change she said she had a difficult time initially adjusting to. But Read recognized Syracuse’s lack of size following a winless Battle 4 Atlantis tournament and made midseason switch to a five-out offense. Christianna, along with forward Alaysia Styles, battled down low for the Orange for the majority of the season, but Christianna still finished shooting 34.3% from deep.