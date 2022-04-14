SUNY Upstate announces plans to buy Crouse Hospital

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

SUNY Upstate Medical University plans to purchase Crouse Hospital, syracuse.com reported Thursday.

If the acquisition is approved by the state, there would be only two general hospital systems in Syracuse: Upstate University Hospital and St. Joseph’s Health.

Under the proposal, Crouse’s inpatient and outpatient services and medical practices would be merged into SUNY Upstate’s system, operating under the name Upstate Crouse Hospital.

SUNY Upstate did not disclose the financial terms of the acquisition.

Crouse, which has operated in Syracuse for 135 years, has 3,200 employees. SUNY Upstate Medical University is also the region’s largest employer with nearly 11,000 employees, as well as 1,600 students studying health professions. SUNY Upstate said that no job cuts are expected and the two hospitals’ employees will remain under the same unions, according to syracuse.com.

A 2006 state commission recommended the merger but stalled after opposition from hospital officials and unions.