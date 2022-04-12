Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigns following arrest, bribery charge

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

New York State Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigned from his office on Tuesday after being arrested on bribery charges earlier in the day.

In a press conference held by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams detailed the crimes Benjamin has been charged with. While serving as a state senator, Benjamin and another party labeled by the U.S. Attorney as “CC-1” engaged in a bribe, Williams said in the press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Williams said Benjamin directed $50,000 in state grants to a nonprofit run by CC-1 in exchange for campaign donations during his time as state senator. He served as a state senator from 2017 to 2021.

“Taxpayer money for campaign contributions. ‘Quid pro quo,’ this for that. That’s bribery, plain and simple,” Williams said.

Williams also said that following the bribery scheme, Benjamin falsified campaign forms and misled New York City regulators to cover up the act.

Benjamin pleaded not guilty on the charges.

Prior to Benjamin’s resignation, State Senator Rachel May was one of the first Democrats in the State Senate to say Benjamin should step down.

“I am very sad to hear this news, but I firmly believe we need accountability at all levels of government,” May, who represents Syracuse, said to The Daily Orange in an email statement. “These allegations, if true, are inconsistent with the spirit of public service, and I believe that LG Benjamin should resign.”

Following Gov. Kathy Hochul’s announcement that she would accept Benjamin’s resignation, a member of May’s staff told The D.O. that there would be no additional statement.

In an email statement to The D.O. at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Assembly Member Al Stirpe — who represents towns such as Clay, Manlius, Pompey and Tully — wrote that Benjamin’s resignation is an issue for Hochul to address.

“As always, when there is an investigation ongoing, it’s best to let it come to a conclusion,” Stirpe said.

Stirpe did not respond to a request for comment following Benjamin’s resignation.

Assembly Member Pamela Hunter’s office told The D.O. that a comment would not be made today as Hunter is out of the office. Assembly Member Bill Magnarelli did not respond to a request for comment.

“As representatives of the people, elected officials must be held to a higher standard,” State Senator John Mannion said in a statement posted to his Twitter prior to Benjamin’s resignation. “I’m incredibly disappointed by this breach of the public’s trust.”

In her acceptance of Benjamin’s resignation, Hochul said his resignation will be effective immediately.

“New Yorkers deserve absolute confidence in their government, and I will continue working every day to deliver for them,” she said.

On Friday, four days before Benjamin’s arrest, Hochul said she had full confidence in him as her running mate.

According to The City, New York state allows candidates for lieutenant governor to win independently, meaning that Hochul and Benjamin will not necessarily share the final Democratic ticket.

According to reporting from The New York Times, Benjamin was also accused of offering to help developer Gerald Migdol of the Migdol Organization obtain a zoning variance if he donated $15,000 to a fund for NY State Senate Democrats. A zoning variance allows a property owner to use land outside of how it is zoned.

Migdol was arrested in November and pleaded not guilty.

According to The City, Benjamin will “almost certainly” remain on the ballot for lieutenant governor, as he accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination in February.