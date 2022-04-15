Kristen Sharkey becomes 3rd addition to Felisha Legette-Jack’s coaching staff

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse Athletics announced that Kristen Sharkey has joined head coach Felisha Legette-Jack’s coaching staff as an assistant coach. Sharkey is the third addition to Legette-Jack’s staff.

“Kristen has been with me for 10 years,” Legette-Jack said in the release. “Her work ethic, attention to detail and her passion for what we stand for is second to none.”

Sharkey played under Legette-Jack for three seasons at Buffalo, spending the last seven as an assistant coach with the Bulls. As a player, she led Buffalo to back-to-back winning seasons in 2013-14 and 2014-15 for the first time since 1999 to 2001.

Legette-Jack added that Sharkey will be the team’s recruiting coordinator and help with Syracuse’s post players, an area where it struggled last season. She joins Khyreed Carter, who will focus on player development, and Sue Ludwig, who was Legette-Jack’s teammate when she played for the Orange.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be joining Coach Jack here at Syracuse,” Sharkey said in the release. “Coach Jack continues to grow young people with her intensity for this game and her relationship with her God … I cannot wait to get to work and squeeze every ounce of potential from our Orange women at Syracuse.”