Gunna, Baby Keem to headline University Unions’s Block Party 2022

University Union announced the artists set to perform at this year’s Block Party. Gunna and Baby Keem will headline the show, with support from 070 Shake and A-Trak, UU said in a press release. This will be the first in-person Block Party since Khalid headlined the 2019 show.

The concert will take place in the Carrier Dome on April 29, and doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Syracuse University and SUNY-ESF students will be able to purchase tickets starting on Monday at noon. Tickets will be on sale for $25.

Before Block Party begins at 7 p.m., UU will host its 60th Birthday Bash from 1-5 p.m. on April 29, in celebration of 60 years of UU, the release said. On the quad, UU will host a silent disco, 360º photo booth, inflatables and jumbo games. The activities will be free and open to SU and SUNY-ESF students, faculty and staff.

In the years since he released “Drip Season” in 2016, Gunna has made a name for himself in the rap world as well as on social media. The College Park, Georgia-born rapper’s discography features songs like “Drip Too Hard,” “Lemonade” and “Space Cadet.” Gunna’s most recent release, “DS4EVER,” is his third album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200 and took the internet by storm with “pushin P,’” a phrase the rapper created in the midst of the album’s release.

Baby Keem, known for his distinct lyrics and production style, has made big moves for himself through his music. At 21 years old, the artist from Carson, California, has won four Grammys, was a member of the XXL Freshman List in 2020 and has been featured on tracks from musicians like Ye. His most recent album, “The Melodic Blue,” debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Known for songs like “Honey” and “Guilty Conscience,” 070 Shake switches between multiple genres, including indie, hip-hop and R&B. In 2020, her album “Modus Vivendi” ended up in the top 10 of the Billboard Top Current Albums chart, and it received critical acclaim from publications like Rolling Stone.

A-Trak is a Grammy-nominated producer and a globetrotting DJ who has a career which spans 20 years. The producer is the founder of Fool’s Gold Records, half of the house duo Duck Sauce and a member of The Brothers Macklovitch, alongside his brother Dave 1.

For questions, or to request accommodations, contact UU Vice President Molly Gross at [email protected] by April 20. For more information, contact UU Public Relations Director Samantha Goldstein at [email protected].