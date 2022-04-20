While policy changes are important, changing the negative stigma surrounding marijuana use is essential, and will take time, Dahl and Agrippino said. Marijuana is still a schedule one drug at the federal level — it is seen as a dangerous drug with no medical use.

“We grew up in the war on drugs. (Marijuana) has a very bad stigma, and I’m trying to break that stigma,” Dahl said.

Charles Messina, a partner at Genova Burns LLC and co-chair of the firm’s cannabis practice group, noted that the stigma stems from marijuana’s deep-rooted history and could take years to undo. Many states originally criminalized cannabis in the early 20th century to prevent Mexican immigration following the Mexican Revolution.

SU students agreed with experts that there is more work to be done to remove negative stigma.

“It’s legal, it’s not like I’m doing heroin in the park,” said Payne Edelman, an SU sophomore studying policy studies. “I just want to see dispensaries, see (marijuana) sold and consumed, and treated like it would be alcohol, which practically every adult uses in their life.”

SU senior Zach Kalt said that while there still is a stigma surrounding marijuana usage, he expects some adults to also become more open about their personal experience with cannabis going forward, especially because its use is often looked down upon post-college.

“People drink alcohol ‘cause they want to get drunk. People smoke weed ‘cause they want to get high,” Kalt said. “People that were once secretive about it, shy about it, they’ll start to be more open about it.”

Jennifer Roselle, another partner at Genova Burns LLC and co-chair of the firm’s cannabis practice group, said alcohol and marijuana consumption are legally the same in New York state.

Aggripino said that once recreational sales start and people see that their day to day lives are unaffected, the stigma could start to fade, though it may never go away completely.

“The stigma (is) always going to be there in some form or another,” he said. “It’s kind of the unfortunate truth.”

But for Mike Golden and Byron Cage, co-founders of The Higher Calling, destigmatizing marijuana use is critical, and the two hope to use their brand to help stop the stigma and diversify the cannabis industry.

“Hopefully it’ll begin to get a little more normalized, that’s what we’ve been trying to do as a brand and organization,” Golden said. “Right now our mission is to break some of the drug, race and neighborhood stigmas around cannabis and cannabis users.”

While Golden and Cage’s brand currently focuses on encouraging people who may have previous experiences in the industry’s illicit market to pursue careers within the legal realm and develop “generational wealth” for their families. The duo also sells clothing items and have already begun plans to expand their businesses into a small-plate infused THC cafe, which will open once licenses become available.

Messina said that the state is attempting to be equitable and prioritize welfare throughout the legalization process.

“They’re trying to do it the right way and be socially conscious about it,” he said. “We want to try to right the wrongs of the War on Drugs and how much it bludgeoned our communities of color.”

When recreational cannabis sales begin, Kalt said he will feel safer knowing that the product has been tested and approved for sale, given the protocols in place. While “weed trucks” roam around New York City selling actual marijuana flower to consumers, they may not know where the product is coming from and if it’s safe since the state hasn’t administered recreational licenses yet, he said.

“You just have no idea how these companies got it, where they got it, if it’s legal for you to buy it,” he said.

Roselle said that safety regulations are one of the biggest concerns for consumers and distributors as the market prepares to launch.

Still, entrepreneurs and students are eager to celebrate 4/20.

Golden and Cage are planning a 4/20 concert at the Westcott Theater featuring five sets of performers. They expect the event to be one of many celebrations of cannabis culture across the city.

Kalt and Edelman said that they expect to see people out and about celebrating 4/20, especially given the cannabis culture associated with college campuses. COVID-19 curbed some celebrations last year, and Edelman hopes to spend time with friends outside during the day, he said.

New York state laws are unique in that they allow for cannabis consumption anywhere tobacco is permitted, which could encourage more widespread 4/20 celebrations, Thomas said.

“People are going to be smoking on the streets with no repercussions,” she said.

Hillary Peckham, chief operating officer of Etain Health, said 4/20 is an opportunity to celebrate the industry and cannabis culture.

“4/20 provides a wonderful opportunity to celebrate how far the cannabis industry in New York has come and continue to educate the public on how the plant can be used,” she said in a statement to The D.O.

Beyond just 4/20 celebrations, experts and entrepreneurs said that New York state has the potential to be a leader in the cannabis industry going forward.