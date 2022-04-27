Behind underground music venue The Blue Room’s final festival

That first show was a special moment for Misita as well, finally having his own space with Glyn to hold shows. Under the moniker Mosh Retirement, Misita booked and promoted shows at other venues as an undergraduate student at spots such as the Spark Art Space, but he wanted to do something different.

“I used to go to DIY shows for years beforehand and never really felt included,” Misita said. “I felt like it was always an insider’s club.”

Misita envisioned The Blue Room as a safe space for alternative music and its fans. He and Glyn noticed an opening in the scene for a venue tailored towards hardcore music, punk, shoegaze, hyperpop and other alternative genres, and they wanted to fill that gap.

It was always a dream of Misita’s to put on a festival, but personal mental health challenges and a pandemic ruined the opportunity — now is a “second chance to do things right,” he said.

Most of the artists who played the sold-out Mosh Retirement Fest returned to The Blue Room, and most are professional touring musicians. For Misita, it’s all about leveraging the connections he’s made by promoting local shows and about focusing on the music first, and artists can feel that focus, he said.

The atmosphere of fans enjoying music is what drives Misita and Glyn to host shows. They envisioned a welcoming space where the music came first and brought people together, both college students and locals.

With Misita’s experience promoting shows away from campus and Glyn’s background as a former student at Le Moyne College and Onondaga Community College before he came to SU, crowds are often less than half SU students despite the proximity, the organizers said.

“It’s the people and the atmosphere which make this place so special. Nowhere else is like it,” said local fan Connor Knight. “Every time I come here, I leave with two new friends.”

• • •

The second day of the festival began as chaotic as the first. The first act, hardcore band Misfire, broke a bass string and a guitar strap during their performance, ending their set short like the first act a day earlier. After that, they broke a window in their car while packing up their gear. Glyn dubbed it the “first act curse,” but the seven remaining bands went as smoothly as the other eight the night before.

The early problems only added to the organizers’ stress. Not only did they sell out about 100 tickets for each night, but a local police crackdown on house music venues kept Misita on his toes.

Two campus-area house venues were shut down by police in the week leading up to the festival. No cops stopped by The Blue Room on its final weekend, although a lurking police cruiser sent Misita into crisis mode on the festival’s second day. It’s one reason he wants to move on to legitimate, legal venues.