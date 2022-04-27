Students should be vigilant, utilize SU’s resources to stay safe

In the month of April alone, there have been seven burglaries reported in the off-campus neighborhoods around Syracuse University, and last semester, students expressed that they had become increasingly aware of their safety on campus amid a rise in burglaries on South Campus and assault and shooting near campus.

Although students can’t control the actions of others, they can stay vigilant and utilize the myriad of resources that Syracuse University offers to help keep themselves and each other safe.

The safety escort service provides both walking escorts and shuttles to get students safely to and from areas on campus and near off-campus areas. Another resource, the Rave Guardian mobile app, gives easy access to emergency services, as well as ways to communicate with friends when walking to and from locations. Friends and family members that you designate as “Guardians” can track your location and watch as you set a timer when you leave a location.

In case of an emergency, people can communicate directly with a dispatcher at the Department of Public Safety through the push of a button with the Blue Light Alarm System, which has stations located around campus.

To protect themselves from burglaries, students living in off-campus neighborhoods must be diligent about locking doors and windows, as well as keeping valuable items out of sight to avoid encouraging potential burglars. Especially in neighborhoods with old houses, locks must be double checked that they are strong and secure.

Students can also take measures to protect themselves and others. To start, students should have their close friends on Life360 where they can share their location, so that they can find each other should something go wrong. In the case of a shooting or other violence around campus, students can check in with each other on Life360 and make sure everyone is OK.

Carrying pepper spray or a panic whistle are other ways students can protect themselves in a dangerous situation. Traveling in groups is another good idea, as there is safety in numbers.

Awareness is one of the most important factors in protecting oneself from crime. Especially when going out, students must be aware of their surroundings and not lose track of themselves.

On an individual level, students cannot control the actions of others, which may put them in unsafe situations. But students can control their own actions to avoid dangerous situations, and they should be vigilant and aware to protect themselves.

John Hepp is a freshman sports analytics major. His column appears biweekly. He can be reached at [email protected].