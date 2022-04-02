2 Chainz replaces Gunna as Block Party 2022 co-headliner

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

University Union has announced that 2 Chainz will co-headline Block Party 2022 alongside Baby Keem. The rapper will replace fellow Atlanta-born artist Gunna after he rescinded his performance last week. 070 Shake and A-Trak are still set to support the co-headliners.

Block Party 2022 will take place on April 29 at 7 p.m. at the Dome. Tickets for Syracuse University and SUNY-ESF students, faculty and staff are on sale for $25.

2 Chainz has been a popular star in the rap and hip-hop scene for over a decade. His 2012 debut studio album “Based on a T.R.U. Story” is certified platinum and spawned the hits “I’m Different,” “No Lie” featuring Drake and “Birthday Song” featuring Kanye West. He also has a catalog of classic guest verses under his belt, including tracks like West’s “Mercy,” YG’s “Big Bank” and Drake’s “All Me.”

For questions, or to request accommodations, contact University Union Vice President Molly Gross at [email protected]. For more information, reach out to UU public relations director Quinn Schmidt at [email protected].