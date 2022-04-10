10 SU students, alumni receive Fulbright awards in 2022

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Ten Syracuse University students and alumni were named 2022 recipients of Fulbright U.S. Student Program awards on Tuesday.

The program funds study and research grants in over 140 countries, according to an SU news release Tuesday. Here are the 2022 recipients from SU:

Gretchen Coleman, a senior political philosophy and political science double major in the College of Arts and Sciences and Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs, received a study award for the University of Manchester, U.K.

Jamie Fico, a master’s student studying geography at Maxwell, received a research award for Morocco

Jake Glenshaw, an international relations major who graduated from Arts and Sciences and Maxwell in 2019, received both an English teaching assistantship and research award in Austria

Alyssa Grzesiowski — a senior forensics, chemistry and Spanish language, literature and culture major in Arts and Sciences — received an English teaching assistantship in Spain

Gabriela Knutson, a broadcast and digital journalism major who graduated from the Newhouse School of Public Communications in 2019, received a research award for Germany

Taylor Krzeminski — an international relations graduate from Arts and Sciences and Maxwell, a citizenship and civic engagement graduate from Maxwell and a public diplomacy and global communication graduate from Newhouse and Maxwell — received a English teaching assistantship award for Poland

Alexa Neely, a senior policy studies and citizenship and civic engagement double major in Arts and Sciences and Maxwell, received an English teaching assistantship award for North Macedonia.

Scott Patnode, a graduate student in international relations in Maxwell, received a research award for Uzbekistan

Anna Poe, an international relations and citizenship and civic engagement double major who graduated from Arts and Sciences and Maxwell in 2020, received an English teaching assistantship award to Spain

Tiffany Schultz, a graduate student in trauma-informed practice in the Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics, received an English teaching assistantship award for Colombia

The 2022 alternates are: